Eli De La Cruz signs a millionaire contract

dominican eli dela cruz He made his big appearance in the Major League in the 2023 MLB season cincinnati reds, “Cocoa” He amazed everyone in the big tent with his amazing hits and runs. Hopefully by 2024 it will grow its full crop and give us more magical moments big show,

That innate talent and his kind personality means that in his native country, as in many other countries, he is widely followed by many fans of the game of balls and strikes. Although it is still under economic control cincinnati redsThe man from Quito took advantage of his moment and signed a lucrative contract just hours ago inauguration day 2024,

You may be interested in: Homecoming: Shohei Ohtani gets applause in Los Angeles

Eli de la Cruz signs a contract with a global brand

During the day this Wednesday the 27th, the social network lit up with an announcement from the account @Jumpman23 On Instagram. « Opening day can’t come soon enough for the new Jordan family: Electrified Cincinnati infielder @la_cocoa_____18 and Milwaukee All-Star catcher @williamcontreras42. Let’s play ball, Jordan family.”can be read in the footnote of Most recent publication Of the above account.

It happens that the Dominican eli dela cruz and venezuela William Contreras They will be brand new images jordan brand, Add both figures like aaron judge, jazz chisholm jr, manny machado, mookie bets And Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Although financial details have not been disclosed, based on previous agreements with MLB stars, it is believed to be a million-dollar contract.

You may be interested in: MLB breaks agreement with all international leagues, including Japan

eli dela cruz he played 98 matches cincinnati reds In 2023. He recorded an offensive line of .235/.300/.710 with 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and 67 runs batted in.

For more information follow our official WhatsApp channel