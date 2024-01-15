Watch the trailer of Kindness

Brave act poor creatures Barely Accomplished (with four Oscars), Director Yorgos Lanthimos I’m back again with a brand new movie Emma Stone In credit. types of kindness This will not be a costume film but an anthology, as this first trailer shows us.

Three Stories, Trailer for Kind of Kindness

This Wednesday, March 27, searchlight picture The first trailer came out. This is a 45 second preview (punctuated by hits).Eurythmics“Sweet Dreams”) focuses on various characters from the film.

types of kindness It is described as a triptych narrative where we find multiple actors in three stories. Amidst these stories, we will find a man without choices who tries to take control of his life; A policeman is worried because his wife who disappeared at sea has returned but she seems to have become someone else; Ultimately a determined woman who is looking for a special man with a special power and who is destined to become an extraordinary spiritual leader.

types of kindness Brings together on screen an iconic cast of renowned actors and emerging talent:

Emma Stone (winner of two Oscars poor creatures And La la Land,

(winner of two Oscars And La la Land, william defoe , Poor creature, Spider-Man ,

, , margaret qualley ,Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sanctuary,

,Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sanctuary, jesse plemons ,The Killers of the Flower Moon, The Power of the Dog,

,The Killers of the Flower Moon, The Power of the Dog, hong chau , menu , whale,

, , whale, joe alwyn , Favorites, conversations between friends ,

, , Mamoudou Athie , primary , black box,

, , black box, hunter schaffer ,Excitement, Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird,

types of kindness Directed, produced and co-written by Yorgos Lanthimos, efthymis philippo Co-signed the script of the film with him. This is their fourth collaboration after canine, prawn fish And killing of sacred deer, Other manufacturers of types of kindness Are Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe And Cassia Malipan,

The film will be released in a limited number of theaters in the United States on June 21 and globally a week later. In France, it has only been indicated that it will be released soon.

Rumour has it, types of kindness Can be presented at the Cannes Film Festival. The selection will be announced from mid-April.

Source

© DisneyFile 2023 / All Rights Reserved / Reproduction Prohibited