Elizabeth Olsen can never wrap her head around a nickname given to her by MCU fans

Absolutely stunning Elizabeth Olsen finds herself baffled by a cute nickname she was given by the Internet that is completely beyond her. The 34-year-old is struggling to keep up with the ever-evolving internet language, leaving her confused as to why her fans call her? “Mother” Online. During an interview, the actress openly expressed her concern towards the nickname given by her fans.

Why do fans call Elizabeth Olsen mom?

From the moment Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen entered the scene, fans were absolutely mesmerized by her. And now as years go by, with almost zero controversies, she is all over the internet “Mother”. But why?

His fun-loving personality and humble nature all come through, and over the years, his many interviews and on-screen appearances showcasing those qualities have really solidified his status as a fan favorite. His entry into the MCU saga further increased his popularity, especially among Gen Z, earning him the respected title. “Mother”

Although it is true that their spin-off MCU show, wandavision, She’s portrayed as a fierce mother, but that’s not why fans refer to her as such. Although the term is believed to have originated from the LGBTQ+ community, being designated as a sign of great respect for someone, the Internet has adopted the term in recent times.

Recent years have also seen a flood of TikTok edits, featuring excerpts from her interviews and fun behind-the-scenes clips, and rightly so, reflecting the immense love and respect she has for her loyal group of fans. .

In an interview, when he clearly expressed his confusion about being called “Mother” On the Internet, fans were prompted to brainstorm other nicknames she might prefer.

Although it is true that it is extremely difficult to keep up with all the trending internet language, especially for a busy person like him. But now that he has shared his concern, will his fans budget or come up with more creative nicknames to call their idol?

Elizabeth Olsen shared that “controversial” about being called “Mother” On the Internet

while talking to lionsgate tv At the premiere of Love and Death, the actress addressed all the comments she had about “Mother” On the Internet. He said,

“I am confused. I heard it’s a term of endearment. This makes me feel like the internet is full of 12 year old kids. I’m not trying to hurt people, but I don’t understand it. And I’m not that old!”

However, this is not the only time the actress has spoken about this. In a chat session with Entertainment Tonight he said,

“I really don’t understand it. My friends have tried to convince me that this is a good thing? I do not know. Like, I think moms are great, but I don’t know. This makes me feel old because I assume the people saying this must be young? Like, I’m not sure how I feel about it”

The Internet has always enjoyed giving nicknames to its favorite celebrities. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Pedro Pascal has been a victim of such designations. Thus, whether Olsen understands it or not, fans will continue to shower her with love.