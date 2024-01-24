Yasiel Puig’s agent spoke after the incident at LVBP

yasiel puig he was the hero in the second game Grand Finals of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League ,lvbp) among your team, The Sharks of La Guerra, and the Cardinals of Lara, Although a native of hundred fires He responded with two blows out of four with wood, the news being that the incident in which he was also involved with Cuba Unisky MayaAs a result of which he was thrown out of the match.

When at the end of the eighth innings both the teams were tied on the score of 8 runs per side, Maikel Garcia Hits a home run to give the lead to Caracas, causing an uproar at University Stadium Shark, However, his celebration was towards the bench Cardinals which resulted in a fight Unisky Maya attacked yasiel puigThe level of tension on the ground is increasing.





Reactions to this fact were immediate. Some like baseball players henry urrutia He appreciated the attitude of yasiel puig, which continued to alienate both its peers and rivals. His agent did the same. Lisette Carnet, Who expressed his opinion through his account on the social network X.

,of course of course. @YasielPuig While he was trying to put out the fire and make peace, as we have talked about in many moments that he would do if the situation arose in the game, a player from the other team came to push him and apparently hit Yasil. Gave a blow. Betrayal.“, wrote.

Lisette Carnet: “Yasiel Puig tried to maintain order”

Later, the agent published another video in which she explains what her client did: “Here you can see how Yasil tried to maintain order. He moves with the group to the corner where they throw water on him twice. He whistles to get their attention and try to stop the fighting. “He then walks out of the crowd and talks calmly to a player on the other team,” commented License,

after this LVBP Grand Final keep going. This Thursday, January 25, both teams will face each other again, although this time the series will move to Barquisimeto, where Cardenales de Lara plays as the home team.

Before Lawrence, yasiel puig Maintained the good attacking form he has displayed since his arrival Venezuela, In seven appearances at the plate he has three hits, including one RBI and one run scored, giving him a .429 average.