Elizabeth Olsen and may december Star Charles Melton to star in Todd Solondz’s next film, Dark Comic love child,

Rocket Science will launch sales on the project at this week’s European Film Market (EFM, February 15-21).

love child Produced by Volition Media’s Cindy Bru, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and 2AM’s David Hinojosa. Executive producers are Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Attila Yusser, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth.

The film is entirely financed by Volition Media and Gramercy Park Media. Rocket Science is handling international sales at EFM; Synetic Media and WME co-represent US rights.

The story is about a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, who has only her 11-year-old unborn son for solace. When a beautiful wandering stranger appears, the son hatches a plan to get rid of his father.

The film sees indie veteran Vachon reunite with Solondz Happiness With him in 1998 and wiener dog In 2016.

Marvel star Olsen recently appeared in an HBO Max miniseries love and DeathWhile Melton received several awards from critics groups for his role in Todd Haynes. may december,

Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell were previously attached to the project when it was sold to Marché du Film in 2021.