This is how the last groups of Copa America 2024 remain

This Saturday in the Nations League playoffs were held in the North American, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation, where the last two places for the Copa America to be held this summer in the United States were disputed.

On the one hand, the Canadian team, motivated by the desire to prepare for the 2026 World Cup where it will co-host, with Syl Larin and Jacob Schaffenberg, was able to defeat Trinidad and Tobago by a score of two to nil. Being the author of the North American team’s goals.

On the other hand, Costa Rica knew how to win in Arlington against their counterpart from Honduras. Orlando Gallo, Jefferson Brains and Warren Madrigal were the protagonists of the Costa Rican team that secured last place for Concacaf in the most important national team competition on the American continent.

In this way, Canada will be in Group A with the teams of Argentina, Chile and Peru. Meanwhile, Costa Rica will play in Group D of the tournament along with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

In the end, the final groups of the Copa América United States 2024 after the playoffs in CONCACAF will be as follows: