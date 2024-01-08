Elizabeth Olsen looked stunning in a lace corset Vivienne Westwood gown as she made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Robbie Arnett.

Winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Best Motion Picture – Drama
anatomy of fall
flower moon killer
artist
Oppenheimer – Conqueror
past life
area of interest
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron – Winner
fundamental
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Suzume
super mario bros movie
Desire
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
fallen leaves
Io Capitano
past life
ice society
area of interest
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
bradley cooper – maestro
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – The Winner
colman domingo rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon – Air
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Winner
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Bad Things
Robert De Niro – Killer of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – Winner
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Willem Dafoe – Bad Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Bad Things
Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Life
Justin Trite & Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Romance Addiction – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Allyn
I’m Just Kane – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Film – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Zelenik, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
What am I made for? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Phineas O’Connell – Winner
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
bear – winner
jury duty
Only murders in the building
ted lasso
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma Stone – Curse
Helen Mirren – 1923
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession – Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri – Bear – Winner
Elle Fanning – The Great
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong – Beef – Winner
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Abby Elliot – Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – Winner
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron – Estate
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television
Amy Schumer: emergency contact
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – Winner
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
trevor noah: where was i
Wanda Sykes: I am an entertainer
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American fiction
barbie
holdover
may december
Bad Things – Winner
Cinematic and box office achievements
barbie – winner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
super mario bros movie
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening – Nyad
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Greta Lee – Past Life
Lily Gladstone – Killer of the Flower Moon – Winner
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Alma Poesti – Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone – Poor Things – Winner
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Natalie Portman – May December
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Winner
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Best Director – Motion Picture
bradley cooper – maestro
Celine Song – Past Life
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – The Winner
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos – Bad Things
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
boy and heron
flower moon killer
Oppenheimer – Conqueror
poor things
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
area of interest
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
Crown
Diplomat
the last of us
The Morning Show
succession – winner
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the light we can’t see
Beef – Winner
Daisy Jones and the Six
fargo
fellow passengers
lesson in chemistry
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Estate
Dominic West – The Crown
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong – Estate
Kieran Culkin – Succession – Winner
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – Bear – Winner
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Matt Bomer – fellow traveler
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Yeun – Beef – Winner
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumber
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Alan Rook – Estate
Alexander Skarsgård – Estate
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Bear
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Matthew Macfadyen – The Estate – Winner
