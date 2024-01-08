Elizabeth Olsen looked stunning in a lace corset Vivienne Westwood gown as she made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Robbie Arnett.

Winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards







Best Motion Picture – Drama

anatomy of fall

flower moon killer

artist

Oppenheimer – Conqueror

past life

area of ​​interest

Oppenheimer earned the top prize in Best Motion Picture – Drama (Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are pictured)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron – Winner

fundamental

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Suzume

super mario bros movie

Desire

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

fallen leaves

Io Capitano

past life

ice society

area of ​​interest

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

bradley cooper – maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – The Winner

colman domingo rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Matt Damon – Air

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Winner

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Bad Things

Robert De Niro – Killer of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – Winner

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Willem Dafoe – Bad Things

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. both earned Best Performance by a Male Actor and Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer, respectively.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Bad Things

Christopher Nolan-Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Life

Justin Trite & Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Romance Addiction – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Allyn

I’m Just Kane – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Film – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Zelenik, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom – Rustin – Lenny Kravitz

What am I made for? – Barbie – Billie Eilish, Phineas O’Connell – Winner

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

bear – winner

jury duty

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma Stone – Curse

Helen Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession – Winner

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – Bear – Winner

Elle Fanning – The Great

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong – Beef – Winner

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Abby Elliot – Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – Winner

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron – Estate

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Elizabeth Debicki won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for The Crown

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Amy Schumer: emergency contact

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – Winner

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

trevor noah: where was i

Wanda Sykes: I am an entertainer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American fiction

barbie

holdover

may december

Bad Things – Winner

Cinematic and box office achievements

barbie – winner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

super mario bros movie

As Margot Robbie Admits, Barbie Beats Taylor Swift in a New Category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Greta Lee – Past Life

Lily Gladstone – Killer of the Flower Moon – Winner

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Poesti – Fallen Leaves

Emma Stone – Poor Things – Winner

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Natalie Portman – May December

Emma Stone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things, also leading the film to the top honor of Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Winner

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Best Director – Motion Picture

bradley cooper – maestro

Celine Song – Past Life

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – The Winner

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos – Bad Things

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

boy and heron

flower moon killer

Oppenheimer – Conqueror

poor things

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

area of ​​interest

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

Crown

Diplomat

the last of us

The Morning Show

succession – winner

Succession has almost swept the television drama categories, including the top award Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the light we can’t see

Beef – Winner

Daisy Jones and the Six

fargo

fellow passengers

lesson in chemistry

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Estate

Dominic West – The Crown

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong – Estate

Kieran Culkin – Succession – Winner

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – Bear – Winner

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Matt Bomer – fellow traveler

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun – Beef – Winner

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumber

Steven Yeun won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Alan Rook – Estate

Alexander Skarsgård – Estate

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Bear

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Matthew Macfadyen – The Estate – Winner