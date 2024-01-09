Julio Cesar Chávez confirms that his son is detained in the US: “I do not lose faith”

Julio Cesar Chavez confirms his son Junior has been detained in the US (Chris Farina – Top Rank)

after the allegation Arrest of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Illegal Weapon Possession in Los Angeles California, United States great mexican champion came out to verify the facts, On Monday, January 8 at approximately 8:30 pm, Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez He told the facts and told that his son is in jail.

Through an official statement, which he uploaded to his account on X (formerly Twitter), he thanked his friends, family and other followers for their concern. “Thank you for taking care and worrying about my son Julio,” was the first thing the man said. great mexican champion,

without giving further details about it Legal Status what the family is experiencing, caesar of boxing Asked Understanding What they are experiencing, and with a tone of sadness they confirmed the legal issue junior In the neighboring country. Now according to the boxing commentator, as soon as he heard about the situation he reached out to him Advocate Of the family.

It is worth remembering that it took a while for the Chávez dynasty to tell the truth about the events that took place juniorFor several hours the news was considered a mere rumor, but as of Monday night the family has not issued any position on the facts.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was arrested for possessing a rifle classified as an “illegal weapon” in the US (IG/JC Chavez Jr.)

He caesar of boxing He also did not share much information about how he is. Chavez Jr. (both healthily and emotionally), he limited himself to saying only that his son was in the custody of the North American authorities, and that they were already working on him. defending,

“Unfortunately I can confirm the news spread today. “My son Julio César Chávez Jr. was detained and we are working closely with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation.”

He also said that Chávez Jr. is not alone but already in the company of his lawyer named Guadalupe Valencia, as shared by the retired boxer in his released statement.

“I ask for your understanding, due to legal issues we cannot provide further information. His lawyer Guadalupe Valencia is with him at this time,” he said.

Julio César Chávez confirmed the arrest of his son (X/@Jccavez115)

He took the opportunity to ask about his son’s well-being, as on several occasions he has expressed his concern for the health of his first child, because Julito He has not been able to fully rehabilitate himself due to his addiction problem. Julio César is confident that the event will help Chávez Jr. make your way straight And opt for a “useful and happy life”, as expressed by a living legend of Mexican boxing:

“It has been a long journey, but I have not lost faith. “I pray to God that this is the moment that will finally lead my son to a productive and happy life.”

During the morning of this January 8, the media tmz sports He was the first to report that Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. had been detained. According to police reports, security elements entered the former World Boxing Council (WBC) champion’s home after a fan saw a broadcast on the network and took the plunge. He junior He was a danger to himself and the community.,

For this reason, the police went to Chávez Carrasco’s house while taking action Search they got one from home assault rifle, They immediately proceeded with proper protocol and captured the Mexican fighter; The main reason for his detention was that the weapon had no official registration with the relevant authorities.

The rifle was a “ghost weapon”, as there was no way to trace it and the source of how he acquired it was unknown, which is why he was taken into custody to begin due process.