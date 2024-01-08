Only 642 euros for a smart TV, it’s a bargain

LG has a huge catalog of televisions, but this is one of the most balanced in terms of quality-price

This smart TV is compatible with HDR10 Pro formats for amazing images from the first blink

Blink Looking for a great televisionIn size and features, for very little expense, I recommend you check it out LG and Samsung CatalogThey usually offer big discounts. Today I would like to propose the purchase of 75-inch LG UR7800 Which has a great price of 642 euros on MediaMarkt while supplies last.

This is one of the greatest televisions and one of the lowest prices you can buy right now. It is presented as A huge screen with hardly any frames And compatibility with the best high dynamic range and sound formats. You can get the same model for 769 euros at PcComponentes or for 760 euros in the outlet section on the LG website.

LG UR7800 (75″)

Buy on AliExpress: LG UR7800 (75″)

Get a big 75″ television for only 642 euros

with 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels)This LCD screen IPS type The large size allows you to enjoy your favorite content with intense colors and extraordinary details. Furthermore, it is α5 4K processor with sixth generation AI, which improves image and sound quality through artificial intelligence. This processor is capable of Upscaled content up to 4K With hardly any damage.

This LG Smart TV also gives you smart functionality including ThinQ AI and webOS 23. With ThinQ AI, you can control tv by voice, using the optional Magic Remote or compatible devices like Amazon Echo speaker, Google Nest Audio or Apple HomePod. with webOS 23 system You can access a variety of applications and streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video. Plus, you can get personalized recommendations, sports alerts, and notifications on your home screen.

If you love movies or video games, the LG UR7800 offers a number of features to enhance your experience. with filmmaker genre, you can watch movies exactly as the director intended, without motion smoothing effects. with Active HDR (HDR10 Pro and HLG), you can appreciate the contrast and brightness of each scene as well as true color accuracy. with hgig, you can optimize the graphical performance of HDR-compatible games. and with that all mYou can activate low latency mode to reduce input lag.

On the sound level, this LG television has 2 speakers compatible with the format on the back. Dolby Digital, can do 2.1 Simulate channel system With its 20W RMS power. I recommend you buy a separate sound system Or a sound bar with a subwoofer to take your movie and gaming experience to the next level.

And if you usually connect multiple devices to your TV, you’ll love knowing what you have. 2 HDMI 2.0, one USB-A port, optical audio output and RJ45 Ethernet network input, And in wireless terms we have WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0As well as compatibility with AirPlay 2.

LG UR7800 (75″)

Buy on AliExpress: LG UR7800 (75″)

Finally, if you plan to hang it on the wall, you should know that it weighs 31.4 kg without legs, measures 167 x 96 x 6 cm and you will need 400x400mm VESA mount Friendly.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests purposeful and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.