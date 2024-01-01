Animal welfare is essential for most Europeans, according to Eurobarometer

Eurobarometer survey results show that protecting animal welfare is “essential” to more than eight in ten Europeans.

84% of Europeans believe the welfare of farm animals must be protected It is better than now in their country, and the same number (83%) support limiting the transport time of animals.

In the case of Spain, the figures are similar to the EU average, as 80% of those surveyed believe that farm animals should be “better” protected, while 83% believe that they should. Limit travel time of live animalsAccording to a note from the efeverde.com portal, and 74% also believe that pets should be more protected.

Over 90% of Europeans believe that agricultural and breeding practices “should comply with”basic moral requirements”, such as providing adequate space, food and water to the animals, ensuring an environment suitable for their needs (mud, straw, etc.) and “proper management”. (read in animal husbandry issue: best ally of animal welfare, livestock production)

The Eurobarometer also showed a high level of concern about animal welfare in slaughterhousesBecause three-quarters of respondents considered the practice of killing male chicks after birth as “unacceptable”.

For its part, in Spain, 87% of those surveyed showed high concern for animals in slaughterhouses, just one point different from the EU average (88%).

About food import Coming from non-EU countries, 84% of Europeans believe that the current situation for animals “should change”, either by implementing EU animal welfare standards for food imports or by importing food according to applicable standards. By labeling. (read in animal husbandry issue:7 important aspects of animal welfare)

60% of respondents indicated that they would willing to pay more For products from animal-friendly farming systems.

new legislation

On 7 December, the European Commission (EC) proposed new legislation Improve animal transportation conditions It represents the largest European reform in the field of animal welfare in the EU and in the last two decades and will affect the 1.6 million animals that are transported into the EU each year.

In the field of animal transport, Brussels focuses on tightening the conditions under which movements can take place temperature, journey duration or vehicle condition, criteria that will also depend on the species being transferred and will be adapted for weaned calves, pregnant females and chickens at the end of their production cycle. (read in animal husbandry issue: Follow good practices for transporting livestock in Colombia)

In general, transportation may only be possible at night if the temperature exceeds 30ºC; When they are below 0ºC, road transport vehicles must be covered and have a air circulation control In the compartment in which animals travel. In the event that the temperature drops below -5ºC, the journey cannot last more than nine hours.

These standards, which will apply to pigs, cows, goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits and horses, will also provide for most animals Trips last a maximum of 21 hours At least one hour’s rest after ten hours; After this period, the animals should be able to rest for 24 hours outside the vehicle with water and food. The maximum journey for animals sent for slaughter will be nine hours.