Elizabeth Olsen makes Marvel return for the first time since her death in Doctor Strange 2

doctor strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen returns to the MCU following her character’s untimely death in the 2022 Marvel sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness One of the most shocking moments in MCU history was featured as Olsen’s Scarlet Witch met her tragic end by burying herself beneath Mount Wundagore along with the Darkhold.

And while Olsen teased last year that her time in the MCU wasn’t done yet, the timeline of her return was a mystery for most of two years.

Elizabeth Olsen returns to the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen made an animated appearance in Marvel Studios what if…? Since she played the multiversal version of the Scarlet Witch in the animated Disney+ series.

in episode 8 of what if…? Season 2, Wanda Maximoff pulls Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter out of his reality as Black Widow arrives to stop him from being taken.

Titled “What If… The Avengers Assemble in 1602?”, the episode sees Elizabeth Olsen’s heroine bring Captain Carter to her reality and ask him for help in stopping the rifts that are tearing the multiverse apart, the One had pulled Queen Hela into the sky. ,

While Wanda’s role in Episode 8 doesn’t give her much screen time, she puts her powers on full display as she tries her best to stop the Multiversal Rift from tearing the 1602 universe to pieces.

This episode marks Olsen’s first appearance in the MCU Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessWhich ended with the Scarlet Witch taking herself out of the picture to save her universe from destruction.

When will Scarlet Witch return to the MCU again?

Wanda Maximoff continued her reign as one of the most popular characters in the MCU in Phase 4 and Phase 5, especially after wandavision This led to Olsen being nominated for the MCU’s first Emmy Award in the acting category.

But after his longtime hero it seemed he was killed off doctor strange 2There is a question mark over his next live-action appearance in the MCU.

Several new entries in Episode 5 and Episode 6 have a chance to bring Olsen back into the fray, with the best option among them possibly being a reunion with Kathryn Hahn. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,

And his character is still a major figure in the MCU landscape and popular among fans, with many anticipating his return.

what if…? Season 2 is now streaming in full on Disney+.