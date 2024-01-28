They find a young Cuban man missing in Holguín

Danior Sosa Rivas, a 29-year-old Cuban who was reported missing in recent days in the eastern state of Holguín has been found alive by police.

His aunt, who identified herself as Elvira Rivas Gómez, confirmed the fact on her social networks.

“Thanks to the police officers, my nephew and I came out alive, I thank everyone, my family and friends for their concern,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user calling himself Cubanito Online shared statements from the young man’s mother, Raiza Rivas.

He said, “My son has already surfaced, the authorities and God have found him because he is alive, alive. Please don’t ask, we are going through a difficult time with him.”

“Thank you all for the publications and everything, thank you for the blessings for everyone and for strengthening yourself with God,” the woman said, without giving details.

Rivas said her son was last seen on January 10 at Lenin Hospital, where he was receiving care for injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

According to what he said, the youth “threw himself at a motorist on the road near the fodder factory,” causing injuries to his head and back.

On the other hand, Internet user Ramon Alduque reported on Facebook that Sosa Rivas is in jail.

“I learned from a friend imprisoned in Holguín that Denier Sosa Rivas was in the provincial prison, a young man whom his mother had allegedly reported missing. He himself had commented that he was there for committing two crimes. One of which was due to injury, one was due to a traffic accident and the other was contempt,” he said.