Elizabeth Olsen returns to the MCU for the first time since Doctor Strange 2

According to The Direct, Olsen has appeared in the MCU series, what if…? (Season 2, Episode 8). Olsen wrote “What If…The Avengers Assemble in 1602?” Voiced the animated version of the Scarlet Witch in an episode titled. In the story, she pulls Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) out of her reality when Black Widow attempts to stop her from being taken over. Wanda Maximoff seeks Captain Carter’s help in stopping various rifts from disintegrating the multiverse, with one rift causing Queen Hela to be pulled into the sky.

While Olsen’s screen time as Wanda was limited, she demonstrated the full range of her powers as she tried to stop the multiversal rifts from destroying the 1602 universe. scarlet witch what if…? The appearance could potentially be a legacy-defining one for the character in the phase four show, which began airing its second season on December 22 last year.

Wanda’s fate has been a long-running debate among MCU enthusiasts since the finale. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness When he was taken out during a climactic confrontation at Mount Wundagore. an exception from Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline Claiming that the Scarlet Witch died while trying to save her universe from destruction, she said, “[Wanda]destroys Wundagore – and collapses it on herself – thereby destroying the entire multiverse.” For this, two major threats are eliminated.” However, many have disputed his demise.

despite the end of doctor strange As for the sequel, Olsen has never completely ruled out an MCU return, despite suggesting that she wants to move on from the role of Wanda and explore more non-MCU projects. Additionally, an insider report surfaced last November claiming that Marvel was interested in making a Scarlet Witch film at some point.

Olsen has been a familiar face in the MCU since her debut as Wanda Captain America: The Winter Soldier In an uncredited cameo. She also appeared in many the avenger Movies, captain america civil war and was the central character in the TV series, wandavision,

what if…? Season 2 is now available for streaming via Disney+.

Source: Direct