Alexis Vega once again rejects Toluca

The Red Devils made him an offer so that Gru could decide for himself whether he would let him go.

quality alexis vega This is undeniable, which is why some Liga MX clubs have tried to persuade him to acquire his services since he no longer enters the chivas planWhere one of them was Toluca, a team that he had recently rejected for ignoring the last offer made by the Mexican.

Despite the fact that the scarlet board had openly declared a few days ago that there was nothing Try reinstalling Vega, The reality is that the Red Devils asked about him; However, The high wages he received discouraged Mexicans from flocking to And he did not enter into further negotiations with the people of the red and white squad.

However, the footballer and his entourage may be realizing what their position is in this negotiation chiverio would be unfavorable in the medium term, so they analyzed The last offer that Toluca made to him, Which was revealed by TV Azteca reporter Alejandro Ramirez.

“The people of Guadalajara say: ‘We will stretch it as far as it will go and as far as it will break.’ Overall this is what they say alexis vega is in a reflective part And they still say so, If at the weekend he manages to get through to Toluca before they start their opening match, they tell him ‘you’re coming here’. But I already saw that they were talking to someone else.

“In terms of appearances, he has only hit three clubs at the moment Toluca, Cruz Azul and San Jose earthquakes Of MLS. When they offer him San Jose, he says he wants Miami or Los Angeles. He is fighting during this last phase He has 20 million pesos left in Guadalajara“The communicator explained.

How to stop FIFA from punishing Chivas?

So that the Guadalajara Board does not risk receiving any sanctions, it is necessary Integrate Alexis Vega into normal training sessions with the first team and pay him on time And form. FIFA does not force the herd to play its footballers With whom he is in conflict.

When will Chivas’ participation in the Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed Guadalajara Will be performing in the next tournament that day Saturday, January 13 at Akron Stadium, The day they get to Santos Laguna.