All Samsung phones with January 2024 Android update now available

The January 2024 Android security update is already reaching some smartphones of the Korean firm

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 were the first terminals of the Korean giant to receive the January 2024 security patch.

Some time ago, Samsung promised its users that it was going to update its best terminals, Both high-end and mid-rangeWith the latest Android security patches and, although we have turned the year, the Korean brand continues to keep its promise, because, while we have not yet reached the halfway point of the month, About a dozen smartphones from the company have received the January 2024 Android update,

Next we will list Every Samsung phone is already being updated with the January security patch And, as always, we will update this article as soon as the Korean manufacturer releases The latest Android security updates on more terminals in its catalog,

These are the 9 Samsung phones that are already getting the January 2024 Android update

Currently, Samsung has already updated the total Nine smartphones with the latest Android security patchesWhich corresponds to the month of January 2024.

Terminals that have received this new security update We only get the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Note series devicesBut hopefully this new security patch will reach the terminals More modest families like Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F over the next few weeks.

9 Samsung smartphones that have already received the January 2024 Android update are the following:

The January security update brings the January 2024 security patch to all these Samsung smartphones, which Fixes over 80 bugs related to privacy and securitybetween which a vulnerability emerges Device owner allowed to access other users’ information when multiple accounts are set upThe second which allowed attackers to create files using the “My Files” application and the third through which cyber criminals could do so Pair Bluetooth Devices Without User Interaction,

Similarly, as always, this new security patch also Fixes several common bugs found in previous versions of One UI And improves the performance and stability of these nine devices.

If you have one of these Samsung Galaxy and you want to check if you have already received this security update, you just have to access the Control Panel. Adjustment Enter more sections from your smartphone software update,

Once it is available, you just have to click on the button to apply this new security patch to your Samsung mobile Download and install,

