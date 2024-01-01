Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger, Scarlet Witch, to change name in MCU: Report

A report has emerged claiming that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be renamed in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

after the end of what if…? Season 2, which ended on December 30 after a nine-day consecutive release schedule, Marvel Studios will bring three more confirmed animated series to fans next year: X-Men ’97, eyes of wakandaAnd your friendly neighborhood spider man (in the past Spider-Man: Freshman Year, It is also likely to be released marvel zombiesBased on the popular comic book event of the same name.

Not much is known about it marvel zombies Additionally, Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, the series’ “Frodo.” She reprises her role from Ms Marvel Disney+ shows and the recent Phase Five film, Miracle (2023). marvel zombies Plan to continue the story from what if…? Season 1 episode, “What If…Zombies?!” Where the heroes must escape from a world ravaged by the undead.

And now, an interesting rumor has revealed that the beloved Scarlet Witch’s name will be changed for the series. Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the zombie Scarlet Witch in Marvel Zombies will be named The Dead Queen.

In ‘Marvel Zombies’ the zombie Scarlet Witch will be referred to as The Dead Queen.

Zombie Wanda Maximoff recently returned in the season finale what if…? Season 2, with marvel zombies This is the most likely project for his next appearance. The upcoming animated series is created by Zeb Wells, who is also the head writer, and Brian Andrews is directing. It is expected to consist of four episodes and will eventually be released on the Disney+ streaming service.

In the live-action universe, Elizabeth Olsen was last seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where he reportedly died after sacrificing himself on Mount Wundagore and ridding the multiverse of the sinister Darkhold. Of course, it’s unlikely that Olsen’s live-action journey is over; After all, there was that flash of light as the mountain fell, but as of now, the actress has not confirmed any upcoming appearances in any live-action MCU projects.

However, recent rumors point to Wanda returning once again in the adaptation of the Witches’ Street story. It was first revealed that this was a new Marvel special presentation werewolf in the night And Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialBut that format has reportedly been made obsolete at Marvel Studios.

Elizabeth Olsen makes her first appearance in the MCU in a post-credits scene Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), where he was seen using his magic for the first time. He then starred opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), captain america civil war (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, On the TV front, Olsen headlined the first Marvel TV Disney+ project, wandavision, a byproduct of wandavision, Agatha All AlongIt’s set to debut on Disney+ this fall.

