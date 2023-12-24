Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch returns to the MCU with gorgeous solo movie fan poster

Summary Artist Skywitch imagines the return of Scarlet Witch in a solo MCU film, showcasing a new take on the character.

Scarlet WitchThe character’s return to the MCU a year after his on-screen death is imagined in a bold solo movie fan poster. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has had a tumultuous character journey in the MCU. Debut as a secondary antagonist of The Avengers Avengers: Age of Ultron, she eventually joins the superhero team before being corrupted by the Darkhold and ending her life. However, that hasn’t stopped speculation about where Scarlet Witch might next appear in the MCU.

Artist Skywitch (via) Instagram) has posted his opinion on what Wanda’s return to the MCU could look like in a solo film, if she finds a way to come back from the dead. Check out the full image below:

The poster probably doesn’t reveal much in terms of potential villains or stories, but it specifically gives a new look at Wanda that shows how much she’s changed. Gone is the ornate scarlet witch costume or magical headdress. Instead, Wanda’s new proposed MCU costume appears to be some sort of simple cloth robe and runic markings on her face.





MCU Movies and TV Shows Scarlet Witch May Return Ahead of a Solo Movie

If Scarlet Witch returns to the MCU, it’s likely she’ll appear in another movie or TV show before debuting her own project. Given her deep ties to witchcraft and the fact that she died in a Doctor Strange film, Wanda could seemingly appear in the unconfirmed film. doctor strange 3, on the small screen, wandavision pseudo sequel vision Quest This could be an unconventional choice for the return of the Scarlet Witch. While the show is unlikely to deal with magic, Vision’s long history with Wanda Maximoff would make an appearance fitting. If the Scarlet Witch returns in a variant form, avengers 5 Sleep 6 Also makes sense.

Although her death is not actually seen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the official MCU timeline book confirms that Scarlet Witch is indeed dead.

However, the upcoming (and repeatedly renamed) Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Currently, Scarlet Witch is the frontrunner in the race to make a comeback. As Agatha first appeared, this would make sense thematically. wandavision And she was last seen trapped by the Scarlet Witch Hex, and the rumors have been bolstered by comments wandavision And Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Actor Asif Ali, who later answered a question about Wanda’s arrival in the show with simple words “Yes!The post has since been deleted, so it’s unclear whether the actor made a mistake by revealing something he shouldn’t have. Time will tell if and when the Scarlet Witch actually appears again.

Source: Skywitch/Instagram