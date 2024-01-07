Rubilio Castillo talks about the offer he rejected from Marathon, why he signed with Motagua and what he experienced in China

2024-01-07

new forward of Motagua, Rubilio Castillo, He talked about his return to Honduran football and also about everything he experienced in China, where Nantong Ziyun emerged as the club’s top scorer. rubulium signed with Motagua For two years, but there is an exit clause if a good offer comes abroad. WATCH: Argentine Rodrigo “Droopy” Gomez and his first words as a new Motagua player Regarding his performance in China, he said on the Cinco Deportivo programme: “In the cup I scored one goal and in the official tournament I scored eight goals, I think it was not a bad presentation, they wanted me to continue, But well, there were some terms and conditions “They did not allow me to proceed, I was facing a family problem which was making things complicated for me, so I decided to return.”

Rubilio Castillo He also talked about what life is like in China and how he deals with the language issue. “We had to adapt, now there are smartphones and they help you very well, I had a translator from Spanish to Chinese. The thing that helped me a lot was that there were many foreigners there, two Brazilians, a Portuguese and a Croatian, thank God we learned to speak English, we met them, we had barbecue, it helped us. They said. something curious happened rubulium This was a social network issue in China, where the use of TikTok is banned. “In terms of infrastructure it is very good, China is a different country, it is a different world there, so they take great care of their environment, they close their country, not much information comes out from there . TikTok is not accepted there, the rules are very strict, before was China now Qatar, they invested too much money, they built infrastructure which was very exaggerated, there are places where they are not needed And they are ruined. You can have Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, but they have to track you, everything is controlled, that is, if you upload on Instagram that China is a bad country, they block your account and you Approval may be granted,” he said.

in addition to the interest of Motagua and of Marathon, Rubilio Castillo He says he was able to go to Arabia. “I had a real offer to go abroad, to Arabia, but it’s not Saudi Arabia, just an Arab League. It was a very good option, but due to family situation, as I told you… I had to give priority to family. We talked to my family, we sat down and yes, I got offers marathonHe commented, “I am very grateful to Don Rollin Peña, the entire board, I behaved well, I listened to their proposal, but I told them that Motagua had the first option.”

