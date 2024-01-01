They warn of a 1000% increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars since 2020

Over the past three years, some Hyundai and Kia models have seen a massive increase of more than ten times in theft cases, causing widespread concern. This worrying increase has been attributed, in large part, to a series of social media posts detailing the methods by which these vehicles are stolen.

Insurance claims for stolen Hyundai and Kia cars increased by more than 1,000% from the first half of 2020 to the same period in 2023, according to data provided by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), an industry group specializing in statistics. Is. Insurance.

In the first half of 2020, about 1 in every 1,000 insured Hyundai and Kia vehicles was reported stolen, a figure in line with other car brands overall. However, by the first half of 2023, this rate has increased to 11.2 thefts per 1,000 insured Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Meanwhile, theft rates for other car brands remained relatively stable.

During the same period, theft claims for Hyundai and Kia exceeded other car brands by more than seven times, according to HLDI.

Easiest model to steal

Particularly vulnerable are some older models built between 2015 and 2019, like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson, and the Kia Forte and Sportage. These vehicles, especially those equipped with turnkey ignition, are twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of the same age.

this is how they steal cars

The theft method widely spread on social networks involves using the metal tip of a USB cable to start the car, this technique is one of the main reasons for the increase in theft.

According to data shared by HLDI, theft claims for Hyundai and Kia vehicles increased significantly during the first half of last year in some states, including New York, Washington and Delaware. For example, in Maryland, claims rose from four per 1,000 insured vehicles in the last half of 2022 to 14 in the first half of 2023.

sabotage

Vandalism claims also skyrocketed, becoming three times higher than other vehicles on the market during the first half of 2023, likely as a result of failed theft attempts.

This worrying increase in thefts has led some auto insurers in some markets to refuse to cover older Hyundai and Kia models, a rare practice in the industry.

changes in car production

Hyundai and Kia have responded to the situation by reaching agreements with vehicle owners to invest US$200 million to resolve vehicle safety-related claims. Apart from compensation for stolen or damaged vehicles, the settlement also includes installation of anti-theft software and other costs associated with theft deterrent measures.

Faced with this growing problem, some states have stepped up cooperation with automotive companies, and distributed steering locks to owners of affected models.

Despite these efforts, experts suggest that the rapid increase in thefts is linked to greater awareness of the vulnerability of these vehicles and the techniques to exploit it. HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore highlighted the importance of owners understanding the vulnerabilities of their vehicles and taking steps to protect them, while noting that media coverage can also play an important role in raising awareness about ways to prevent accidents. Could.