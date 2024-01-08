According to nutritionists, foods you can eat without limits to feel satisfied and lose weight

You can eat well, in quantity and without doubting the scale. In fact, if we manage to introduce fiber and protein and work with a little moderation, we can reduce food cravings and calorie intake. In this sense, certain winter seasonal foodsAnd others that can be easily found on supermarket shelves are an unbeatable option because they guarantee a good nutritional contribution, satiate and avoid high calorie intake.

“Choosing seasonal foods not only contributes to More freshness and taste, but also translates into nutritional benefits. During winter, nature offers us a variety of products that can be strategic allies in maintaining a balanced diet. With cold and lack of sun, our body demands more nutrients and vitamin C. Even better, because this is the season of vegetables rich in minerals, such as leeks, cabbage or spinach, and citrus fruits rich in vitamin C. In the form of oranges, tangerines or persimmons, etc.,” explains sports physician and nutritionist Dr. Yaiza Acosta Chinia, who regularly collaborates with Marnis.

“He winter This is the time of the arrival of fruits and vegetables from plants that tolerate cold well and especially vegetables grown underground. Additionally, our appetites in the kitchen also change with changes in temperature: We prefer warm, spoonable dishes like soups, stews, creams and purees,” says Dr. Acosta, who is particularly fond of kale and Admire the pumpkin.

“The CauliflowerRich in fiber and vitamins, an excellent choice to include in salads. Its crunchy texture and distinct taste makes it a healthy and delicious accompaniment. PumpkinOn the other hand, rich in antioxidants and low in calories, it can be included in soups or purees that add flavor without compromising the diet. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice,” he says.

Importance of green leafy vegetables

As we mentioned before, at this time green leafy vegetables such as those recommended by the expert, but also escarole, chard or broccoli are excellent and can be easily incorporated into any type of menu. “Everything that is swallowed green leafy vegetableWhether in soups, salads or as part of any other preparation, it is beneficial as it will provide us with a lot of fiber and this will allow mechanical satiety to start working and make us less inclined to overeat,” he shares. . Roberto Oliver BolivarClinical and sports nutritionist, and specialist in high performance sports nutrition.

It looks like this Teresa SolanasNursing Assistant at the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital (Madrid) and Professor at ILERNA of Higher Degree in Dietetics.

“There are certain foods that, due to their low calorie content, allow us to eat free intake Such as green leafy vegetables (chard, spinach or kale) and other greens or vegetables (lettuce, cucumber, zucchini or mushrooms), which, when consumed in large quantities, stimulate satiety centers, leading to the desired weight loss benefits ,” indicates the expert., who highlights that “with few calories, they provide many vitamins, minerals and fiber.”

But not only vegetables are part of a balanced diet, lean meats Such as chicken, turkey, rabbit, and even beef or pork, depending on the type of cut, are good choices to prioritize fiber and protein. as they are too fish Like salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, or cod, low in calories and high in protein. In the same way, it is worth paying attention to fruits such as oranges, tangerines, already mentioned, kiwi or avocado.

fruit case

Of course, if the goal is to lose weight, many aspects need to be taken into account. Although there is no better time than another eat fruitYes, you have to take into account each person’s context and circumstances. Roberto Oliver comments, “An overweight or obese person, who is also likely to be sedentary, may have insulin resistance and therefore it is not advisable to eat large amounts of fruits that are low in fiber. And the amount of sugar is high. Bolivar.

“A solution for these specific cases,” he adds, “would be to reduce the amount of fruit and add protein or fiber foods into the equation such as green leafy vegetables and even whole grains. But above all, Adding protein or healthy fats will lower the glycemic index. reduce speed With which the body transforms food into sugar,” says the expert, who advises to pay attention to the type of fruit you eat, because within the framework of the weight loss strategy, it is better to eat it with the peel.

However he also insists that we should know how to differentiate What is between glycemic index and glycemic load. For example, watermelon has a high glycemic index, which relates to the body’s ability to convert food into sugar, but it has a low glycemic load because since it provides a lot of water, its sugar content is low. Is.

In any case, as you have seen, there are a wide variety of foods that can be included in the diet without much knowledge. calorie intake And its impact on scale. In any case, you should always act with a certain restraint and try to apply a little common sense when choosing food and planning different menus because our body is not incompatible with variety. On the contrary, we need everything. Except ultra-processed.