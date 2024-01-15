Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg use Android smartphones: Reasons

Millionaires and tech leaders chose this system instead of the iPhone and started a debate. what are the reasons?



Elon Musk, Android.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Great minds in technology and renowned for their leading companies in the digital world, use smartphones with operating system Android. The four richest people in the world shocked everyone by telling what they like Flexibility and Adaptation of their cell phone before one The iconic iPhone.

Now that it doesn’t matter pricewhat are the reasons tech millionaire choose Android Above iOS, We tell you the answer to this.

Why do millionaires choose Android?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, Was seen on several occasions with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in hand. The man who was the richest man in the world at the time expressed his views repeatedly Appreciation By android capability to customize Requirements and for a wide range of Application available in Google Play Store.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Photo: Reuters.

For its part, the creator of Facebook and current CEO of Meta, Mark ZuckerbergTake Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra As the main phone. This impressive device has a built-in stylus, a tool used by young executives Take notes and create ideas, integration of Facebook and others meta application with Android Zuckerberg’s companies get management facilities from him smart fone.

Other than this, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was seen with iPhone, But photographs were taken with them too Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Famous owner of X needs one high-end smartphones With powerful performance and latest generation cameraTo always stay connected.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon. Photo: EFE

At the end, it is believed that jeff bezosfounder of AmazonAfter his iPhone was hacked he went Samsung. Some people also say that it uses a pixel, Google Smartphone, a device characterized by Security.

