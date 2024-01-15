Reduce belly fat with easy and quick exercises from Pin Twins

belly fat It’s still interesting to most humans. Most people want to see this area of ​​the body look flat, but first you need to know the following: Anyone who wants to lose belly fat should try to reduce body fat in general. When this happens, belly fat also reduces and… ‘Voila’! Chocolate bars can be enjoyed as long as there is a calorie deficit.

And if there’s anyone who knows a lot about flat stomachs, it’s personal trainers Esther and Zema Pineda, better known as Jamelas Pin, who have recorded for ABC’s Bienstar. Three workouts focused on working the abdominal area, Since they are always highly requested workouts, there are many exercises that help lose fat from this part of the body!

These are the trainings:

Workout 1: Flat Belly in 15 Minutes

Exercise: 5

Exercise time: 15 seconds

Repetitions: 3 sets of 15 repetitions

Exercise 1: Sit-ups with extended arms, By bending our legs, we will lift our upper body, keeping our arms shoulder-width apart, avoiding leaving our feet off the ground.

Exercise 2: Cross Climber with legs raised. We will bend the knee to the opposite elbow while maintaining the plank position, then we will extend the leg without touching the floor at the level of the buttocks. “Remember that the wrists should be aligned with the shoulders,” cautions the Pin Twins.

Exercise 3: Abdominal Rotation, We will demonstrate leg and arm lifts. So that the legs rise up one by one. We will try to separate the shoulder blades from the ground and lift the legs as high as possible.

Exercise 4: To strengthen the core, In the “V” position (with our feet not touching the ground) we will rotate with both hands touching either side.

Exercise 5: Plank with leg movement, In plank position (same position as exercise 2) we will open the legs while keeping the hips aligned with the rest of the body.

Workout 2: To reduce belly fat

Exercise: 5

Time: 3 sets of 20 repetitions and one minute rest.

Exercise 1: Seated Leg Extension, From a sitting position we stretch our legs and open and close them, lifting them up in motion, but without touching the floor. To perform the exercise correctly we will use the palms of our hands on the back as a support point and we will support ourselves lightly as seen in the video.

Exercise 2: Pyramid with displacement. We begin to form a pyramid supporting our body with the palms of our hands and the ends of our feet. Next we will go back and forth. In the latter we will try to touch the opposite foot with the tips of our fingers, thus bringing the soles of our feet in motion towards the ground.

Exercise 3: Kneeling Plank, In the abdominal plank position, placing the forearms on the floor, we will bend the knees towards the floor (but without touching it) alternating movements of one and the other and maintaining the position. Remember to keep your hips aligned and don’t lift your glutes too high.

Exercise 4: “Crunch” with twists., To do the “crunch” or tummy tuck, you start lying face up, with your knees bent and resting on the floor. In a twist version proposed by the Pin Twins, the lift is performed with the arms extended and once up, a twist is made to the left, it is lowered again and then another lift is performed while twisting. Yes, this time on the right. ,

Exercise 5: Touch Heels, Lying face up, we keep our legs at a 90 degree position and our arms extended. To perform the exercise correctly, the arms are raised towards the legs, trying to touch the ankles with the hands.

Workout 3: Five Abs Exercises

Exercise: 5

Repetitions: 20 (each exercise)

Series: 4

Rest. 30 seconds (after each series)

Exercise 1: Lateral with flexion and extension of the leg, To practice this exercise we will lie down on the floor with our arms extended and legs in the air and we will move from one side to the other (right to left) while collecting and spreading our legs. We extend, gather, turn from the hip to the other side and repeat the same process. Remember not to arch your back, keep your abdominals tight, and do not twist your torso. The exercise will be repeated 20 times, then you will rest for 30 seconds and perform three more rounds.

Exercise 2: Abdominal contraction with leg opening, Even on the ground, this time the upper part of our body will move. As if it were a normal sit-up, we will lift our back off the ground, only our arms will extend forward and instead of bending our legs, we will open, and close, the sides each time we go up. we go down. Remember not to lift your butt off the ground and try to open your knees as much as possible without bending them. The exercise will be repeated 20 times, then you will rest for 30 seconds and perform three more rounds.

Exercise 3: Crossing the legs, By lying on the ground and keeping our legs in the air, we can move up and down at any time without having to rest our feet on the ground. In this way, we will cross one foot with the other while going up and do the same while going down. The exercise will be repeated 20 times, then you will rest for 30 seconds and perform three more rounds.

Exercise 4: Rebound while touching the balls of the feet, With our back on the floor and our legs extended upward, we will try to touch the tips of our hands with the tips of our feet. Remember not to bend your knees. The exercise will be repeated 20 times, then you will rest for 30 seconds and perform three more rounds.

Exercise 5: Lateral abdominal contraction with leg flexion. In this last exercise we will also be on the ground, only this time the legs are bent and supported and the thing that is worked the most is the abdominals thanks to the lateral twist. We bring our arms to the side we move, so the opposite shoulder rises. The exercise will be repeated 20 times, then you will rest for 30 seconds and perform three more rounds.