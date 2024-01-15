Elon Musk bought a new laptop, complained to Microsoft CEO when it faced technical problems

Following his followers’ instructions, Musk avoided creating an account, underscoring the usefulness of the community notes guide and his persistence in finding alternative solutions. (Reuters)

Tesla’s well-known CEO Elon Musk launched an unusual public campaign to influence Microsoft regarding configuration policies for new computers. windows, The technology mogul was attempting to configure a new laptop he had purchased when he encountered the rule about creating a company email account, a situation that caused him to express his dissatisfaction xYour social network.

He is also the Executive Director of starlink Accused of creating accounts Microsoft This meant “give your AI access to my computer.” Musk’s statement that “there was no option to skip signing in or create a Microsoft account” generated widespread debate on the platform, highlighting the current complexity of the process compared to previous versions of the operating system.

The discussion took a turn when the work of Community Notes Of x protested and intervened musk And stating that such an option existed, although acknowledging that the way to avoid creating an account became more complicated.

Faced with a technology leader’s insistence that “Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists,” the platform’s community of volunteers stood firm, pointing out that, while possible, the process requires steps that may not be so obvious to the average user.

This exchange highlights the tension between users’ expectations for their operating system configuration and technology companies’ practices regarding account and service integration.

After following the instructions for some of your followers to disconnect wifi During setup, musk You finally managed to configure your laptop without the need for an account Microsoft, This event not only confirmed the validity of the guidance given by Community NotesBut the businessman’s tenacity in finding alternative solutions was also revealed.

Additionally, the episode reflects Musk’s desire to use his platform and visibility to address issues of personal interest, extending his concerns to senior executives at relevant technology companies.

SpaceX’s CEO took the initiative to contact Microsoft’s leader, requesting a review of system configuration policies and highlighting the importance of social networks in conversations on technical issues.

After this incident, Elon Musk Do not hesitate to contact directly Satya NadellaCEO of MicrosoftThrough x, CEO of spacex Asked the manager to consider the possibility of allowing users to configure new computers windows The registration process also highlighted limitations related to the use of work emails, without the obligation to create an account.

The conversation between these two prominent technology leaders underscores the growing importance of social media as a medium for direct communication on technology and business policy issues.

It is relevant to shed light on musk Has already criticized the association Microsoft with OpenAIAlthough Nadella has rejected Musk’s allegations about control OpenAI The company he directs intensifies the public debate on cooperation and development between large technology companies artificial intelligence,

Till today, Nadella Has not responded publicly to requests muskThe question of what is left open Microsoft Will take these into account in its future operating system configuration policies.

As this episode continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how Microsoft responds to the privacy and usability concerns expressed by influential users and the community at large.