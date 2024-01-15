Nutritious Cosmetics That Maintain the Health of Fertile Women

Work, children, meetings with friends, travel… The life of an active woman of the 21st century consists of an agenda full of commitments, constant challenges and plans that have to be abandoned due to lack of vitality.



The vitamins, antioxidants and additional nutrients you need to feel vital and keep your skin and hair looking their best, enjoy adequate concentration and feel full of energy are possible only when complemented with good nutrition, exercise and healthy habits. Be. Of high quality. Focused on achieving this.

But, if you need something else, we have found it in the market Essential Boost, a nutricosmetic from the brand seruyahFocused on women’s health, Specially formulated to provide support and balance in the lives of women aged 30 and above.



Its unique formula combines key ingredients selected to promote health and well-being at this stage of life, based on plant extracts, coenzyme Q10 and vitamins.

Essential Boost 60 capsules cost €54.95

claudia popaChemical Engineer, Dermocosmetics and Formulations Expert and Founder seruyahShares with us the expert advice we need: “Essentia Boost, with its unique combination of ingredients, reflects a smart approach to overall health. This balanced formula is known not only for its cognitive and hormonal benefits, but also for its positive effects on skin, hair and overall vitality. In the world of dermocosmetics, we recognize the importance of internal health to achieve long-lasting beauty, and Essential Boost aligns perfectly with that philosophy.,

What benefits do you get from this?

Supports joint health and glowing skin.

Concentration and mental performance improves.

Helps slow down hair loss related to hormonal changes.

Strengthens the immune system and provides antioxidants.

Contributes to vitality and general well-being

,how to use: The ideal is to take 2 capsules a day, preferably with food, and you can choose to take it in one dose or twice a day. Of course, as always, in matters of beauty and care, the important thing is to be consistent.

You can find Essential Boost on the website Zeruiah.

*Images: Unsplash and Courtesy