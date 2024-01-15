MLS keeps Messi in mind to face Liga MX All-Star

MLS has already started holding its classic summer matches In which the biggest stars of the league come together to face an opponent who is invited for the occasion. teams like Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus or Arsenal Said to have faced in recent years MLS All Star.

As revealed by Miami journalist Lizzie Becherano, Several sources confirm that the rival This year it will be a team composed of the best players of Liga MX, Local Mexican tournament. Becherano has also guessed this To be held on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio Saturday. In this way, the competition for the 2021 and 2022 editions will be repeated.

The MLS star will be looking to showcase his ability against Arsenal, one of England’s greats, who had a fantastic season in England. Bastien Inzauralde AFP

Many names like Benteke, Riqui Puig or Hugo Lloris would be big attractions Despite being a preseason friendly match, facing a clash, The eternal debate always leads to some kind of rivalry Which league is the best? However, this year, The spotlights point in one direction: Leo Messi.

Messi’s participation is possible

In most years, this MLS All-Star Match has taken place in early August, But on this occasion, like last year, the date has been extended. This date is far more grateful for Messi’s busy schedule, who will reach the final Copa America will end on July 15, and to play olympic games (This seems somewhat far-fetched) It will start on the 26th.

Although Nothing has been confirmed yet, everything indicates that MLS is looking for the perfect moment So that their biggest star can be a part of the game that unites all American fans. Messi is an international icon who can greatly enhance football in that country. Through media springboards like this one.

A team from ‘another world’

If everyone is healthy and available, This could be that MLS All-Stars XI: Hugo Lloris; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Aviles, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Carrasquilla, Facu Torres, Messi, Thiago Almada; Luis Suarez.

On the bench may be: Lautaro Acosta, Benteke, Cucho Hernandez, Ricky Puig, Alvaro Barrial, Emil Forsberg, Federico Bernardeschi…