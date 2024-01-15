Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston… the most beautiful looks from the SAG Awards

The 2024 SAG Awards lit up Los Angeles with a glittering red carpet last Sunday. Bold dresses, classic creations and breathtaking couture jewelery mark this unforgettable evening. Without a doubt, one of the stars of the evening was Anne Hathaway who wowed everyone in a blue Versace dress. A subtle nod to her iconic role in “The Devil Wears Prada.” She chose this cerulean shade inspired by a memorable scene from the film.

Looks more glamorous than each other

Margot Robbie, nominated for the Best Actress award, chose a black Schiaparelli Couture dress, accessorized with a pink belt that passed over one shoulder and acted like a train. A bold choice that perfectly reflects Barbie’s aesthetic. As for Jennifer Aniston, she dazzled in a silver Celine dress, ditching her usual black for a dose of sparkle. Emma Stone and Elizabeth Debicki also turned heads with two incredible backless dresses. Other notable looks included Jessica Chastain in an Armani lace dress, Penelope Cruz in Chanel, Selena Gomez in Atelier Versace, Emily Blunt in a red Louis Vuitton dress and Brie Larson in a peach pink dress by Atelier Versace.