Emily Blunt asked the strangest question after being shocked to learn about a new ‘Harry Potter’ series.

British actress Emily Blunt is widely recognized for starring in the comedy-drama film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. the devil Wears Prada, She was highly appreciated for her performance in the film in which she appeared. Adjustment Bureau, Looper, Edge of Tomorroweven more.

The actress is also known for acting Mary Poppins Returns Together a quiet place Movies. Emily Blunt was recently recognized for her exceptional work as Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film. oppenheimer Starring Cillian Murphy. She earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards 2024. In an interview, Emily Blunt was surprised to learn about the new harry potter Series in the works.

Emily Blunt praises her husband John Krasinski for his voice impression of Hagrid

Actress Emily Blunt appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and talked to Josh Horowitz about her work as Kitty Oppenheimer being recognized by the Academy. During the conversation, the host asked the actress, who is married to John Krasinski, about a bedtime story the couple shared with their two daughters.

Horowitz asked Blunt who was better at telling a bedtime story, to which she replied,

“We both have very good voices. I mean I don’t want to be competitive, but I mean he’s fantastic, but we’re on a Harry Potter kick right now and my Snape isn’t bad. “John makes a really good Hagrid and my little one makes a really good Dumbledore.”

In the shorts released in addition to the main interview, Josh Horowitz told the actress that the producers were rebooting the series for television, to which the actress reacted with surprise and asked him,

“Are they? Wait. New kids? Are there new books?”

The host explained that the producers decided to create a completely detailed series and get down to the nitty-gritty. He said that the actress could play the character of Harmony (played by Emma Watson in the Harry Potter films). The host assured the actress that she could play anyone if she set her mind to it, to which Blunt replied that she certainly could, but would not play an eight-year-old girl.

Emily Blunt calls Cillian Murphy ‘adorable’

Ahead of the Academy Awards 2024 event, an Oscar nominees luncheon was held in Beverly Hills, California, where Blunt decided to explain why audiences were so fascinated by Oppenheimer. During a group interview with People Magazine, he shared his appreciation of Cillian Murphy;

“There is a reverence that you are very worthy of. And you’re like the coolest operator of this whole thing. You don’t mean to – it’s not in your nature to lead – but I think there’s something about you that’s captivating, whether you like it or not, that people are charmed by.

The actress further said,

“And it is. As much as you want to say, ‘It’s all Christopher Nolan’, why people are so fascinated by this movie, but it’s you.’

Robert Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss in the film and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance, had a similar opinion as he praised Murphy’s leadership. He said Murphy was made and born to be at the forefront of a big cinematic experience.

Matt Damon also shared with People last summer that the real problem when doing a scene with Murphy is her deep-blue eyes, which can be distracting because you’ll find yourself swimming in them.

J. Cillian Murphy, who plays Robert Oppenheimer, has been nominated for Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10.

oppenheimer Streaming on Peacock.