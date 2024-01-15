Lineups confirmed for América vs. Mazatlán for MX League’s 2024 Clausura

America is preparing for Wednesday night’s game against Mazatlán and after closing its preparations in the Copa facilities, the team is focused with a view to the duel in which they will look to win again Put yourself first again in the general classification.

Azulcremas has had a busy agenda since the beginning of the month Due to their participation in the CONCACAF Champions League in February and considering that the same rhythm will be maintained for the next month, the rotation will continue from the technical direction, so there will be modifications regarding the team presented in Pachuca in a few days before.

The good news for the Copa crowd is that Diego Valdes has overcome the muscle injury that kept him from playing the last game and Andre Jardin’s call entered, so it is in a state of reappearance. The same is the case with Sebastián Cáceres and Néstor Araújo, who suffered from severe flu illness, which caused them to be absent from the last game.

However, in El Nido they still would not be able to take the full car, this is because Richard Sanchez would need a few more days of work to complete his rehabilitation, hence their defeat against the Canoneros. This is a fact as stated by the American strategist himself In the press conference before this match.

US confirmed lineup against Mazatlan

luis angel malagon

israel kings

sebastian caceres

ramon juarez

Luis Fuentes

jonathan dos santos

alvaro fidalgo

Alejandro Zendejas

jonathan rodriguez

diego valdes

Henry Martin

Coach: Andre Jardin

Henry Martín will return to the starting lineup with Águilas. (Photo: Club America)

eleven of mazatlan

Ricardo Gutierrez

Eduardo Bello

Luis Olivas

jair diaz

Facundo Almada

andres montano

sergio flores

jefferson intriago

Joel Barcenas

louis amarilla

gustavo del prete

Coach: Ismael Rescalvo

How to watch live America vs Mazatlan?

The match between América and Mazatlán will take place this Wednesday at 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time) at the Azteca Stadium, corresponding to the ninth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX. lThe commitment can be streamed live via the VIX streaming platform., Similarly, in monumental eagles You will be able to follow all the details.