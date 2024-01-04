Emma Roberts shows off her bold style in a graphic T-shirt and unique cardigan while sitting courtside at the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game.





Emma Roberts showed off her penchant for style as she sat courtside to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads in a unique purple and black striped cardigan paired with simple gray jeans.

She wore a colorful graphic T-shirt underneath, bearing a black-and-white photo of music icon Paul McCartney.

Emma gave herself a few inches of extra height with a pair of brown leather high-heeled boots.

She tied her long blonde hair into two cute plaits and completed her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Emma Roberts showed off her penchant for style as she sat courtside to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads in a unique purple and black striped cardigan paired with simple gray jeans

She wore a colorful graphic T-shirt underneath, bearing a black-and-white photo of music icon Paul McCartney.

Emma watched The New York Knicks win 116-100 over their rivals the Chicago Bulls.

The trip comes after Emma celebrated her son Rhodes’ third birthday last month and shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The American Horror Story star was overwhelmed with love as she posted a heartwarming photo of mother and son together.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul.’ I love you Rhodes! Here’s 3! ‘

Her famous aunt Julia Roberts commented: ‘Happy birthday darling. love you. ‘

Emma’s mom Kelly Cunningham also posted some of her favorite photos of Rhodes and told her grandson she loves him ‘so much’.

Emma shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund, 39, who also celebrated their son’s special day with a sweet Instagram.

She shared a candid photo of herself spending time alone with her only child and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to my soft tuffy roadie!!!!’

Emma gave herself a few inches of extra height with a pair of brown leather high heels

She tied her long blonde hair into two cute plaits and completed her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings

Emma watched The New York Knicks win 116-100 over their rivals the Chicago Bulls.

The trip comes after Emma celebrated her son Rhodes’ third birthday last month and shared a sweet tribute on Instagram

American Horror Story star overwhelmed with love as she posts heartwarming photo of mother and son together

Captioning the picture, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul.’ I love you Rhodes! Here’s 3! ,

The actor then called Rhodes his ‘wings and my shadow’, adding: ‘The holy trinity…3!!!!’

The former couple split in early 2022 after three years of dating and welcoming their son in December 2020.

Aside from birthday tributes and rare Instagram Story cameos, both Emma and Garrett have kept Rhodes out of the spotlight.

Garrett has maintained a cordial relationship with Emma since their split, and he paid tribute to her in the video for his song Day One, which was released in May.

Earlier this year, Emma spoke to People about being a working mom and how it can be ‘very hard’.

She said, ‘I look at (work) from a completely different perspective now. Being a mom is a full-time job, so I see how hard it is for women who have full-time jobs and (who) are full-time moms, and I have a lot of respect for them.’

In an interview with Tatler, Emma revealed her approach to parenting and what she hopes to teach her son.

Emma’s mom Kelly Cunningham also posted some of her favorite photos of Rhodes and told her grandson she ‘loves him so much’

Emma Rhodes shared a date with ex Garrett Hedlund, 39, as they celebrated their son’s special day with an adorable Instagram.

The former couple split in early 2022 after three years of dating and welcoming their son in December 2020.

She explained: ‘I definitely think about how I can help him be the gentlest person he can be. I want him to be respectful and intelligent in school as well as in life.

‘What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope that my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who grows into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he can’t ask or tell me.’

Since her split from Garrett, Emma has fallen in love again with her boyfriend Cody John, after they were reportedly introduced by mutual friends.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022, with Kody posting a photo of himself kissing Emma on Instagram with the caption: ‘Sweet sweet.’