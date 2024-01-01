San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners agree on mega trade for 2024

The transfer and signing market has been a bit cold this MLB 2024 offseason. However, this does not mean that this will continue, as there are several famous free agents who are still waiting for a commercial agreement. Similarly, teams can make transactions among themselves, as the franchises did this Friday, January 5 in the afternoon. san francisco giants And seattle mariners,

For a few years now, this pair of teams have been waiting for the moment to catapult themselves to the top of the Major League. in the matter of san francisco giantsIn 2023, he had to be content with a modest fourth place. Their 79–83 record left them behind the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Padres in the National League West. for its part, seattle mariners Despite leaving a good taste, he could not compete head-to-head against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the American League.





To do this, they are looking for a way to move their chips ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Mega transfer between San Francisco Giants and Seattle Marines

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, « The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners agree to a trade that will send the former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray Giants in exchange for outfielder mitch haniger and right Anthony DeSclafani“Sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.”,

Passan himself indicated that: ,Robbie Ray He is coming off Tommy John surgery and is owed $73 million over the final three years of his contract, though he can opt out after the 2024 season. He is expected to return after the All-Star break. mitch hanigerA veteran Mariner who left for San Francisco in free agency last year, returns with two years and $32.5 million remaining on his contract – and also an opt-out after ’24. DeSclafani “He’s in the last year of his contract and has $12 million left.”,

