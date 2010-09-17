Emma Stone shares surprising reaction to 14-year-old comedy scene going viral

Summary Emma Stone shocked by viral TikTok scene from movie easy a After 14 years.

easy a Considered one of the last successful romantic comedies with a talented cast.

The popularity of the film and other romantic comedy scenes going viral on TikTok shows that audiences miss the genre and want more romantic comedies from Hollywood.





Emma Stone shares her surprising reaction to 14-year-old scene from the movie going viral easy a, In this comedy, released in 2010, Stone played Olive, a clean-cut high school student who lies to her gay best friend Brandon (Dan Byrd) about losing her virginity, leading her to embrace her reputation. and helps other male partners lie about being sexually active. As a result a new lifestyle emerged. Inspired by the Scarlet LetterThe film was a critical and commercial success, catapulting Stone to stardom after her breakthrough worst And Zombieland,

a scene from easy a has gone viral on TikTok, showing exactly what Olive was doing over the weekend when she “lost her virginity”. Olive opens a birthday card with part of a Natasha Bedingfield song playing Pocketful of Sunshine, claims to hate the track, and throws the card aside. However, the catchy song gets stuck in Olive’s head, and she sings it with great pleasure throughout the weekend, even in the shower. while talking to entertainment tonight To promote your new film poor things, Stone shared her surprised reaction to the scene going viral 14 years later. Check out what Stone said below:

No, I definitely didn’t. at all. (laughs) It’s interesting because thinking about Bella in this movie, there are some parts that really drive me crazy about how much I love her. And that was the first one ever, Olive.





Why Easy A is a Perfect Romantic Comedy

easy a It can be considered one of the last films of its kind as Hollywood struggled to successfully create and market romantic comedies. The film featured an all-star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lisa Kudrow, Patricia Clarkson, Penn Badgley and Amanda Bynes, which introduced a newcomer to Hollywood and served its purpose of making the audience laugh. It is clear, in today’s world, it is difficult to get people to the theatres, and there has been a huge gap in the romantic comedy department of films hitting the big screen.

easy a Emma Stone received her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

easy a It’s so old that it feels nostalgic while still being relevant today. Its popularity increased over time as Stone’s career progressed. With some scenes from such romantic comedies she’s the Man It’s also going viral on TikTok, with hundreds of comments from people admitting that they miss this type of rom-com.

Although the future of romantic comedies is uncertain, it’s clear that audiences are missing what they used to be. Most awaited rom-com of 2023, Don’t feel bad, The film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, was well received by critics and earned Lawrence a Golden Globe nomination. anyone except you The film, starring Sidney Sweeney, broke box office holiday records despite receiving generally mixed reviews from critics. All this proves is that people want romantic comedies back, it’s up to Hollywood to keep up the momentum and make them.

Source: ET