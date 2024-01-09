Emma Stone stuns at ‘The Curse’ premiere after Golden Globe triumph

Emma Stone shines at ‘The Curse’ premiere after Golden Globe win

Golden Globe winner Emma Stone, who recently received praise for her performance in ‘Poor Things’, graced the red carpet at the season premiere of her new show ‘The Curse’ at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills. The acclaimed actress, who also co-produces the series with her husband Dave McCary through their Fruit Tree Productions, turned heads in a sleek black dress with a partially transparent bottom, paired with black tights and heels attracted. Her blonde hair was beautifully tied into a bun, and her makeup, which included red lipstick and blush, enhanced her radiant charm.

McCreery’s casual style complements Stone’s aesthetic

McCreary, an Emmy nominee popular for her laid-back style, has a casual outfit for the occasion. It consisted of a denim jacket, a white shirt, brown pants and black loafers. The couple, married since 2020, have a two-year-old daughter, Louise Jean McCurry. Their mutual respect and support has been evident throughout their professional and personal journeys, most prominently in Stone’s heartfelt acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where she first thanked her husband.

‘The Curse’ is a new chapter for Stone and McCreary

At ‘The Curse’ premiere, Stone was also seen with co-stars Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who played a married couple on the show. The ten-episode comedy series, marked with a ‘Certified Fresh’ 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to air on Showtime, Paramount+ and on-demand. As Stone and McCreary enter this new chapter of their careers together, audiences around the world are eagerly anticipating the talent they will bring to the screen.