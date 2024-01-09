Ja Morant out of Memphis Grizzlies

the biggest star of memphis grizzlies And one of them was called to lead the NBA in the years to come, ja morantThis Monday night he may also get the worst news of his short career, the lifting of his old restrictions.

Journalist specializes in nba, Shams Charaniaannounced case scope, In short, Grizzlies lost To ja morant For the remaining part of the crop.

is already in season memphis was devastating before the arrival of Morant, Now without a point guard, the Azulones are destined for early elimination.

The point guard injured his right shoulder after training on Saturday. Morant suffered from depression, which was confirmed after an MRI.

Officially the athlete was diagnosed with a torn underlying labrum. will give rise to this disease ja morant In the operating room.

Ja Morant is out for the rest of the season

With this surgery, Ja’s season ended. The point guard averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists. Furthermore, he left his team in thirteenth place in the table.

It is expected that the player can return for the 2024/25 season after a difficult recovery.

