How to know if someone has spied on my WhatsApp

Find out if someone has entered our WhatsApp And you have seen that the messages we have shared with other users are not an easy task, mainly because there is no function from the application that directly generates an alert of this style. But through some tips it is possible to get information that gives us clues to this kind of situation.

Meta application has tools like read notificationsPassword and login alerts to open the app, which are essential to know if someone is spying on our messages.

To know if someone is watching our chats in the application, we will have to use several functions that will help us reach conclusions closer to reality, although none of these tools will guarantee a definitive answer to the problem.

– unknown active session

One of the first options is to check the active sessions associated with the account. In WhatsApp you have to go to Settings > Linked Devices to Review active sessions and your last connection, If we find a session that we do not recognize, it can be deleted immediately and this would be an important red flag, because it means that someone is spying not only on our messages, but also their access to the login. Is.

– Read message:

Finding messages marked as read, but which we have never actually opened, is an important sign of espionage. This may indicate that someone has Accessed account from WhatsApp Web on a foreign computer And he has not logged out or at some point he took our cell phone and read the contents.

– Unexpected changes in chat or conversation

Be wary of conversations that have been deleted, archived or marked as read without our consent.

If you suspect that you are being spied on, there are some tricks we can use to find out if this is really what is happening:

– Leave the app open in a conversation:

Keep a specific conversation open on WhatsApp and check if it is still in the same state after a while. If conversations have been transferred or archived without our intervention, it may indicate that someone has accessed the account.

– View connection status changes:

When we know we have not used the phone, ask a trusted contact to check the connection status on WhatsApp.

Others can access our WhatsApp through the web version. (pictorial image infobae)

Another important element in this whole context is to protect ourselves from cases of espionage, since this can be a situation that can put us in danger, especially because of the personal data that we usually share in messages. To take care of our safety we can follow these steps:

– Keep the app updated:

Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed, as updates often include security patches that protect against vulnerabilities.

– Use two-step verification:

This extra layer of security requires a six-digit code every time we want to verify our phone number on WhatsApp, making unauthorized access difficult.

– Do not share verification codes:

Avoid sharing the WhatsApp verification code with anyone, as this number is the key to verify the phone number and can be used to access the account.

– Close unrecognized sessions:

When we finish using WhatsApp Web or desktop sessions, always close them, especially on a public or shared computer. – Fingerprint Lock:

The application allows us to configure our fingerprint to enter chats and platforms normally, in this way we prevent someone from taking our phone and seeing the messages in our absence.