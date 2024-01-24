Emma Stone’s key to panic attack recovery that can help you live a better life

maybe you don’t have any Terrorist attacks In your life, but the reality is that there are people who have learned to live with them, or at least with the feeling that they might have one, which is almost as unpleasant. And we are surprised when among those who recognize it is a famous person, but the reality is that Even though it seems that many people are addicted to it For public display, some He has not completed it properly.

One of the celebrities who has admitted to suffering from this problem is actress Emma StoneBut not because her work performance has overtaken her, but because it is something that she has dealt with since she was little and she assures that it keeps happening to her. extra activity and energy, He has also talked about how acting helped him a lot in channeling that hyperenergy.

In different interviews, she has explained what routine she follows to avoid these and what lifestyle she wants to follow, which includes not paying too much attention to what they say about her. In fact, she is one of the few actresses He does not have social networks and deleted his Instagram account several years ago “I don’t think it was positive for me,” he said in an interview in 2018.

How Emma Stone Stops Anxiety and Panic Attacks

Although we see on a daily basis that people talk about it indifferently panic and anxiety attacks As synonyms, they share some characteristics but They are not the same, The truth is that you can experience anxiety and panic attacks at the same time, and that High anxiety usually precedes a panic attack.

For example, you may experience anxiety when thinking about meeting your boss the next day, who is not treating you well. But the panic attack will probably come the moment he calls you into the office. On the other hand, It is easier to channel and redirect anxietyAnd yet once panic attacks start they cannot be stopped.

These are Emma Stone’s practices for anticipating and trying to prevent them from coming:

Write every night Before you go to sleep, let out everything that is inside you, without filters and without judgment. Automated writing is a form of clinical writing that follows leave your mind blank And this includes the critical voice that often echoes in our heads.

Before you go to sleep, let out everything that is inside you, without filters and without judgment. Automated writing is a form of clinical writing that follows And this includes the critical voice that often echoes in our heads. breathe , We’ve heard it a thousand times, but it really is the most effective way to find peace in moments of extreme anxiety. It is true that once a panic attack starts, there is very little that can be done and you have to wait for it to end, but breathing is a very good tool to stop them.

We’ve heard it a thousand times, but it really is the most effective way to find peace in moments of extreme anxiety. It is true that once a panic attack starts, there is very little that can be done and you have to wait for it to end, but breathing is a very good tool to stop them. concentrate And focus on one mantra: The actress has also said that she meditates for between 10 and 20 minutes every day and when she starts feeling anxious, she stops and starts repeating a mantra.

What does a panic attack feel like?

A panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear or anxiety that causes severe physical reactions that are not consistent with the situation. the feeling is very unpleasant, you may feel like you are losing control, or have symptoms similar to a heart attack. Panic attacks can cause extreme fear. When a panic attack comes, you can do this feel that you are lose controlThat you’re going to have a heart attack or even die.

Many people only have one or two panic attacks in their lifetime, and the problem may go away once the stressful situation is resolved. However, when attacks occur frequentlyAnd you spend a lot of time in fear of hurting others, then you may be diagnosed with “panic disorder.”