England Vs. Brazil: history, forecast and possible alignment

The English and Brazilians have not faced each other since 2017 when they drew 0-0, now they will meet at Wembley

This Saturday (23rd), England and Brazil They play an international friendly match surrounded by expectations at the famous Wembley Stadium.

This will be the first meeting of these teams with great tradition since 2017, when the teams were tied 0-0, that too in a friendly duel.

The match will also mark Dorival Júnior’s debut as Canarian coach, beginning his preparations for the 2024 Copa America.

Vinicius and Paqueta train at Wembley before England vs. brazil EFE/EPA/Andy Wren

In historical perspective, brazil Overtook its opponent this Saturday: in 26 matches, there are 11 Brazilian wins, 11 draws and only 4 British wins.

However, if you take into account the current phase, the moments are very different…

While the Brazilian team is going through a terrible phase, with 3 consecutive defeats and 4 games without a win, the English are undefeated in 10 duels and have not lost a single game since the 2022 World Cup.

Our editorial team’s predictions for England vs. Brazil:

Bruno Vicari: England 2-2 Brazil

Mario Marra: England 2-1 Brazil

Paulo Cobos: England 3-1 Brazil

Gustavo Hoffman: England 0-0 Brazil

Pedro Evo Almeida: England 2-1 Brazil

Leonardo Bertozzi: England 2-2 Brazil

In England, coach gareth southgate They will not have many important names like full-back due to injury Alexander-Arnold and TrippierAlso attacking midfielder Grealish,

To make matters worse, the coach lost the striker to injury. Doubt On the eve of the friendly, while the star harry kane He remains doubtful after suffering an ankle injury in Bayern’s last game.

In addition, midfielder Henderson, one of Southgate’s trusted men, also cannot come on the field due to muscle pain.

With this, England should form with: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones and Joe Gomez; Rice, Gallagher & Bellingham; Foden, Watkins and Rashford.

towards brazil, Dorival Junior He also suffered several injuries which forced the coach to make several changes to his original team.

editorial selection



2 related

From the initial list, for example, names like Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro, Ederson and MarquinhosWho had a great chance to be included in the starting eleven.

last cut was defender Gabriel Magalhaes of armory, which was removed from the list at the last minute; Bremner was called up from Juventus instead.

first line of Dorival Must be: bento; Danilo, Fabricio Bruno, Beraldo and Wendell; Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo and Raphinha.