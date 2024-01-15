Adele Castillon Le Liberté – Lettez Rennes Saturday March 23, 2024

Adele Castillon Le Liberté – Lettez Rennes, March 23, 2024.

At the age of 20, despite this insolent youth that fills her brown eyes with a pure and lively sparkle, Adele Castillon has already lived many lives, imaginary or real. In Love is enough to effortlessly nurture the first album’s intimate lessons without hiding the pains of first breakups, emotional dependency and dependency in general. With this authenticity and poetic freshness that has already made Videoclub’s songs irresistible, the electro pop duo fuses 80s nostalgia – like Odezen meets Ally and Jackno – which she recorded with Matthew at the age of seventeen. Made in Nantes with Renaud. (…)When she was in high school, a first love, as bright as the first time, inspired her to start Videoclub with her then-boyfriend. The clip for “Plastic Love”, made with improvised means and shared by a Mexican actor in the Netflix series, went viral, attracting millions of streams. A legend would be born, complete with a tour and a final clip, “SMS”, mischievously summarizing their three-year love and announcing their breakup. Another one that Adele Castillon could have lost there. But the rest is what writes it, alone, a quiet strength despite the weaknesses, and a bumpy journey that emerges behind the perfectly aligned title of this very promising debut album. Signed to the Iconoclast Music label, an ultra-creative Image production company, they found in Surkin, a keen electro talent, the ideal partner to establish a new musical horizon together, combining the innocence of French pop with domestic and Was combined with house music. Hardcore spirit, nourished by impeccable references, diverse from Adele Castillon’s Generation Z playlist to Taxi Girl, Suicide, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Beach House, Tame Impala, Chromatics, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk Leo, Damso, Muddy Monk. , Mylene Farmer or Agar Agar. An exciting debut from a young artist who we can bet will be one to count on in the coming months.

Price: 25.00 – 25.00 euros.

Start: 2024-03-23 ​​8:00 PM.

Book your ticket here

Le Liberté – Lettez Esplanade Charles de Gaulle 35000 Rennes 35