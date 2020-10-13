Estrellas beats Tigres and wins seventh game in DR





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”While the Tigers go into their fourth, all against the Eagles. This would be the first since ’05 (they lost), having previously happened in 1984 and 1953.



Esmil Rogers (W, 2-1) allowed four hits in five innings, with one earned run, two walks. And he had five strikeouts among the 21 batters he faced.

Nephtali Feliz (S,5) allowed two hits in two innings, with two strikeouts.



Cesar Valdez faced five innings in the first. In 20 at-bats, he had four hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.



William Jerez (P, 0-1) had two hits in 0.1 innings, with two earned runs.

For Elephants; Robinson Cano went 3-for-4, scoring, double, and RBI; Ronel Blanco 4-3, scored; Raimel Tapia scored 3–1; Yangervis Solarte 2-1, RBI.



For Tigers; Luis Barrera 4-3; Yadiel Hernandez 4-1, scored, home run; two drawn; Francisco Mejía scored, 3–1; Davel Lugo 4-1; Gustavo Nunez 1 for 4, RBI, walk; Emilio Bonifacio 5-1, scored.