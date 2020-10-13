Estrellas beats Tigres and wins seventh game in DR

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”While the Tigers go into their fourth, all against the Eagles. This would be the first since ’05 (they lost), having previously happened in 1984 and 1953.\n\nEsmil Rogers (W, 2-1) allowed four hits in five innings, with one earned run, two walks. And he had five strikeouts among the 21 batters he faced.”,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-01-27T02:42:55.821Z” ,”preferredPlaybackScenariioURL({ \”preferredPlayback\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-01/26/7fcf9c62-7f3bfce1-68384d64 -csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K. mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Stars scored 3 runs in the sixth over to take a 4-1 lead over Lissie”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:01 :19″,”slug”:”star-make-3-on-the-6th-x2567″,”tag”:({“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”: “vod”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”Classificationtag”,”slug”:”Dominican-League”,”title”:”Dominican League”,”type” :”Classification”}, {“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”winter-league”,”title”:”Winter League”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”: “spanish-audio”,”title”:”spanish-audio”,”type”:”classification”},{“__typename”:”classificationtag”,”slug”:”Submit to news – spanish-language”,”title” :”Submit to news Spanish language”,”type”:”Category”}”,”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images /image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/sfugx8kjnp5bapp5fosi”},”title”:”Stars add 3 in the 6th”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/stars-add-3- in-the-6th-x2567″ },{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Nephtali Feliz (S,5) allowed two hits in two innings, with two strikeouts.\n\nCesar Valdez faced five innings in the first. In 20 at-bats, he had four hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.\n\nWilliam Jerez (P, 0-1) had two hits in 0.1 innings, with two earned runs.”, type “:”text”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-01-27T02:05:50.34Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\” mp4AvcPlayback\”} ) “:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-01/26/ee1c8257-b81b0a43-0bae6516-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type” :”video” , “description”:”Yadiel Hernandez hits a 2-run homer to cut Lissi’s deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:00 :33″, “slug”:”hr-de-2-carreras-de-hernandez-x7462″,”tags”:({“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”: “vod”, “type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”Classificationtag”,”slug”:”Dominican-League”,”title”:”Dominican League”,”type”:”Classification”}, {“__typename” :” taxonomytag”,”slug”:”winter-league”,”title”:”Winter League”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”spanish-audio “, “title”:”spanish audio”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”send news-spanish-language”,”title”:”send news spanish language”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”personTag”,”slug”:”PlayerID-628450″,”title”:”Yadeel Hernandez”,”person”:{“__ref” :” person:628450″},”type”:”player”},”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”thumbnail”,”templateurl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/ upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/vfwrpz3sdrhecrdjjw9c”},”title”:”Hernandez’s 2-run HR”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/2-run-hr-de-hernandez-x7462″},{” __typename “:”markdown”,”content”:”For Elephants; Robinson Cano went 3-for-4, scoring, double, and RBI; Ronel Blanco 4-3, scored; Raimel Tapia scored 3–1; Yangervis Solarte 2-1, RBI.\n\nFor Tigers; Luis Barrera 4-3; Yadiel Hernandez 4-1, scored, home run; two drawn; Francisco Mejía scored, 3–1; Davel Lugo 4-1; Gustavo Nunez 1 for 4, RBI, walk; Emilio Bonifacio 5-1, scored.”,”type”:”text”}”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/news/stars-impose-on-tigres-and-force-the-seventh-game-in-rd ” , “contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null, “summary”:”SANTO DOMINGO–Robinson Cano had two doubles and a home run in Estrellas Orientales’ 4-3 win over Tigres del Licey on Friday in the sixth game. Hit a single. Final series of the Dominican Baseball League. “:({“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename” :”TaxonomyTag”,”slug “:”dominican-league”,”title”:”Dominican League”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”ClassificationTag”,”slug”:”Dominican-Republic”,”title”:” Dominican Republic”,”type”:”classification”},{“__typename”:”teamtag”,”slug”:”teamid-805″,”title”:”Dominican Republic”,”team”:{“__ref”: “team:805″},”type”:”team”}”,”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images /image/upload/{formatInstructions }/v1706325545/mlb/js7ujxafwhmtwceqzqvu”,”title”:”Stars beat Tigres and make seventh game in DR”}},”Person:429664″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”: 429664} ,”person:628450″:{“__typename”:”person”,”id”:628450},”team:805″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:805}}} window. adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”,”lang”:”es”} window.appId = ” /*–>* /
3:21am UTC
SANTO DOMINGO — Robinson Cano hit two doubles and a single in Estrellas Orientales’ 4-3 win over Tigres del Licey on Friday in the sixth game of the Dominican Baseball League finals series.
With the win, Orientales played their third, seventh and ninth games in Dominican League history. The Stars had lost their last two matches in 1988 (vs. Chosen) and 2000 (vs. Eagles).
While the Tigers are in their fourth, all against the Eagles. This will be the first since 05 (they lost), earlier there were defeats in 1984 and 1953.
Esmil Rogers (W, 2-1) pitched five innings, allowing four hits, including one earned run, two walks and five strikeouts among the 21 batters he faced.
Neftali Feliz (S,5) allowed two hits with two strikeouts in two innings.
Cesar Valdez struck out the first 20 batters he faced over five innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk, and three strikeouts.
William Jerez (P, 0-1) had two hits in 0.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.
For elephants; Robinson Cano went 3-for-4, scoring, double, and RBI; Ronel Blanco 4-3, scored; Raimel Tapia scored 3–1; Yangervis Solarte 2-1, RBI.
For tigers; Luis Barrera 4-3; Yadiel Hernandez 4-1, scored, home run; two drawn; Francisco Mejía scored, 3–1; Davel Lugo 4-1; Gustavo Nunez 1 for 4, RBI, walk; Emilio Bonifacio scored 5–1.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball