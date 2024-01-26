All the new features for iPhone that will change the rules of the game

The launch of iOS 17.4 will mark the era of before and after iPhone

All the changes coming in iOS 17.4

Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 17.4 with a series of new features that will completely revolutionize the iPhone operating system. As we’ve been expecting for months, Apple will welcome options to the App Store with this software update. But This isn’t the only landmark change in iOS 17.4, There is so much more.

apart from the famous side loadingApple has implemented many other new features in iOS 17.4. In this summary we will tell you all the news that comes with the new software update, There is a lot to talk about.

From a collection containing over 100 new emoji to a list of web browsing apps to use by default in iOS 17.4. Let’s get started!

What’s new in iOS 17.4?

Before we start listing all the new features of iOS 17.4, it is important to highlight that this software update is in beta phase, but if you want, you can now try all the new features by installing iOS 17.4 beta Settings > General > Software Update On your iPhone.

App Store Alternatives

With iOS 17.4, Apple introduced new app distribution options with third-party stores. The App Store will no longer be the only one market Of iPhone. users will be able to Download apps from App Store options And developers will be able to use a new API architecture to create their own commission-free app stores.

new payment methods

In parallel with the arrival of third-party App Stores, Apple will also approve alternative payment methods within App Store applications. In-app purchases can be made Via link or directly in the app, Developers will get 3% discount on commission.

new default web browser

Apple has for years allowed iPhone users to choose default web browsing apps other than Safari. but still the process Was limited to web browsers developed with WebKit, In iOS 17.4 it will be possible to change Safari to another default web browser from the list of most popular web browsing apps in the App Store, which will appear when users open Safari.

video game platform

The App Store will also accept streaming video game applications. This means that iOS 17.4 users will be able to Download applications from the App Store that have their own catalog of video gamesLike Xbox cloud gaming.

new emoji

Apple has added a selection of over 100 new emoji for iOS 17.4, including “yes” and “no” emoji, a phoenix, a lemon, a broken chain, and new family combinations. Besides, you can also Change the direction of the emoji Such as a person walking, a person running, a person using a stick, etc.

message with siri

Automated messaging functionality Siri and Search In iOS 17.4 this has been renamed to “Send messages with Siri” and a new option has been implemented to allow Siri reads messages in a specific language Such as Spanish, German, French, Italian… This setting will not change the native language of Siri on your iPhone.

podcast

Another novelty is in the Podcasts application of iOS 17.4, which now offers the possibility of Read the podcast transcript, a feature similar to Song Lyrics in Apple Music. Additionally, playback controls have been improved and the “Listen Now” category in the main menu has been renamed “Home”.