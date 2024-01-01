Beauty therapy in winter: These are the differences between IPL laser and CO2 laser

The winter period is perfect for laser aesthetic therapy treatments. Two of the most popular are IPL laser and CO2 laser, which one to choose? We found out with the help of Dr. Elena Jimenez, plastic and aesthetic surgeon and medical director of Aleca Clinic.





Indicated to work on aging, skin spots, scars or imperfections, CO2 laser and IPL laser have great benefits and two of these are Preferred Treatment to Perform During this season.

CO2 laser key





Dr. Elena Jimenez explains that “the CO2 laser “It’s one of the first lasers to come out and it’s a laser that’s called ablative.” Ablative means that “it will remove a percentage of the skin.” The skin for this laser is “primarily prepared with retinol technologies and hyperpigmentation controlling substance technologies.” In this laser we also have fractional laser technology, “in which we can control the amount of energy.”

What it contains and what it is indicated for





What does fractional CO2 laser do? CO2 laser can be used across a wide age group. Its benefits improve acne scars, as it will regenerate deep from the lowest area Wrinkles on the skin due to age.





a cure, whatever very versatile Because you can work in a general way or focus more intensely on specific areas. It is very useful for the skin Age group between 35 to 55 years, because, as the doctor indicates, it is suitable “for the first fine wrinkles that appear in the area around the eyes.” Because with less intensity, we are going to get very good results.”





In the case of mature skin, the CO2 laser is indicated “because it will produce a.” Very deep skin regeneration. We will also be able to work in fractionation, with which we will work with patients who have slightly darker phototypes, up to phototype 3,” says Dr. Jimenez.

The CO2 laser not only causes regeneration by removing skin, but also creates a Energy is stored in the skin which activates the production of new collagen And of better quality than the previous one.

What results will we get?

results we are going to get They will depend on age. The doctor explains that, “In young people we are going to get a very significant attenuation of acne scars. We are going to provide fantastic prevention of the appearance of fine wrinkles in middle-aged people. And then, finally, when we get close to it menopause time, Because of all the action from all the external agents, whether solar or hyperpigmentation, we will find that it is a laser to do deep regeneration from within.

When is laser done? This will depend somewhat on the aging of the skin. There are patients who may have Laser every 2-3 yearsBut there are other patients who may need annual laser treatment.

IPL laser or pulsed light

Dr. Elena Jiménez explains that currently, in aesthetic medicine, one of the actions considered fundamental is combined treatment. Under these treatments, logically, Neuromodulator or facial filler,

In this type of process there is no special effect on the skin and hence we have to resort to laser. in the matter of pulsed light Within lasers it is considered a quasi laser. For this reason, pulsed light emits the entire spectrum of visible light and has very clear signals that practically solve the aesthetic problems of 90 or 95% of the population (men and women of any age).

What does it include and who is it indicated for?

“Pulsed light is the application of the entire light spectrum and, depending on the filter we apply, We can take action on stained colors Like brown or red,” explains Elena Jimenez of Eleca Clinic. “To treat spots we need to assess the color of the skin compared to the color of the spots, select the appropriate filter to act on the specific spots and eliminate most of them.”

pulsed light or IPL laser It is very versatile as it acts on various skin disorders. From acne lesions to facial veins or spider veins, including rosacea in any of its stages. Seborrheic dermatitis that is associated with rosacea, blemishes or some melasma requires some treatment along with it. Another big advantage of this is that The age range is very wide And it can be applied at any time because pulsed light is very superficial.

The use of pulsed light provides effective results, Dr. Jimenez highlights, “We achieve a very glowing skin, very white (because with brown light we remove the spectrum of spots, while with red light it acts on the spectrum of spiders and vascular veins). The skin is firm and glowing.”

Skin Recommendations

“It is important to assess each patient specifically because light depends on color,” says Dr. Jimenez. Furthermore, he clarifies that “in brown or dark skin “Pulsed light cannot be applied.” How can we improve them? “For maximum results we need to prepare the skin with hydration and retinol. The use of these creams needs to be stopped one week before the application of pulsed light, then restarted on an individual patient basis.”

Another big advantage of pulsed light ipl or laser It is that “it has excellent application on the neck, décolleté, back of the hands and even other areas, but especially on the neck and décolleté.” This is because “other lasers are sometimes too aggressive in other areas and don’t work very well because the skin is too thin and penetrates too deeply,” says Dr. Jimenez of the Eleka Clinic. “