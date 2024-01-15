ETECSA extends modem offer “until supplies last”

The Cuban telecommunications company, known as ETECSA, reported that the offer of a modem, plus USIM data, and a free 100 GB plan has been extended beyond February, “until supplies last,” according to the official website. .

In the extended promotion, they explain that you can purchase this offer through international distributors (this offer will be available while supplies last) which includes: a modem, a data USIM and a 100 GB plan valid for 3 months. Additionally, you can purchase additional plans, which expand and extend the validity of your initial plan by 10, 50 or 100 GB.

What are the ways to get this offer through international distributors? The way to avail this offer is through the following international distributors. Detone and recharge phone.

What’s included in the offer? Huawei B311-221 modem, USIM data, 100 GB free data for 3 months. Offer price is $120. From ETECSA they explain that the offer can only be purchased from abroad through the above mentioned distributors.

ETECSA Offer Plus Modem

On which mobile networks is this international offer available?

The data traffic generated by R/Plans can be used in 2G/3G/4G.

How will I know if I am a beneficiary of this promotional offer?

Customers from abroad will need to contact the beneficiary in Cuba and explain that they have purchased this promotional offer for them.

The beneficiary must appear at the commercial office chosen by the Customer from abroad, where the corresponding order for this promotional offer was made. You will present your identification and secret code associated with the overseas order purchased.

Where can I get this promotional offer?

A/You can collect it from the commercial office chosen by the customer from abroad, where the corresponding order for this promotional offer was made. We show you details of the commercial offices you may choose from abroad.