ETECSA extends modem offer with uSIM (+ price)

Since January 15, the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has launched a promotional offer for a modem with uSIM. You pay from abroad to access and share the Internet anywhere. What is the price and till what date is it available?

According to the entity’s social network, now “we have expanded international promos. Modem + USIM + 100GB Gift till 29th february, It was initially sold out in January, but now you have the possibility to buy it until the end of next month.

What is the offer about? ETECSA announces this promotion so you can enjoy the Internet in your home with a modem and a data USIM. This offering can only be purchased from overseas through international distributors like DeTone, and is priced at $120.

By purchasing this you will get 100 GB free which you can use on any network (2G/3G/4G) for 3 months. Plus, you can connect multiple devices at the same time and navigate without being interrupted by calls. If you need more data, you can purchase additional plans of 10, 50 or 100 GB, which accumulate and extend the life of your initial plan.

ETECSA offer of modem and USIM

Which mobile network is required to avail this international offer? According to the company, these plans allow you to use 2G/3G/4G data on any available network without any restrictions.

The beneficiary has a period of 48 hours from the time of receiving the purchase to visit the chosen commercial office (by the customer from abroad) before the completion of 30 days. This ETECSA offer on mobile data and modem is presented as follows.

The modem has a warranty of 3 months. If damaged within this period, the current policy applies. If there is a problem with the equipment, you must contact DATA CAT (800 4 3434 option 1) and a technician will be dispatched to evaluate the condition of the equipment and replace it, if the damage does not void the warranty.



