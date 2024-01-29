The government has given green signal to three degrees including medicine in two private universities.

The Government Council approved this Monday the implementation of another seven new official university degrees in the Canary Islands -Three degrees, three Masters and two Doctorates-, which will be offered by three universities in the Canary Islands. One of the doctoral programs is offered by the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) and the remaining degrees are from two private centres. These include a degree in Medicine from the European University of the Canary Islands and degrees in Digital Creation, Animation and Video Game Development and Physiotherapy. From Mid-Atlantic University.

Thus, the Executive explained in a statement that the Government Council of the Canary IslandsOn the proposal of Migdalia Machin, Minister of Universities, Science and Innovation and CultureAuthorized the implementation of teachings leading to obtaining official university degrees Doctoral Program in Legal and Social Sciences at ULPGC,

At Mid-Atlantic University, in addition to the two degrees, the university also offers a master’s degree. Critical care nursing care and health emergencies; Doctoral Program in Neurorehabilitation and Educational Sciences, And in addition to the degree in Medicine, the European University of the Canary Islands also approved the Master’s degree in University integrated management system,

The Government highlights in the statement that, in accordance with the Law on the Coordination of Social Councils and the University System of the Canary Islands, there is agreement on the implementation and suppression of teachings to obtain official university degrees valid throughout the national territory. By order of the Government of the Canary Islands. “lThe approval of the new degrees has received the mandatory favorable reports from the Canary Islands University Council and the Canarian Agency for University Quality and Educational Evaluation.», he concluded.