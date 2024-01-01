Messi and Inter Miami settle for goals in defeat to Al Hilal

A major concern in Inter Miami’s first game was the lack of goals. After suffering defeats against El Salvador and FC Dallas, the team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino regrouped with a goal in a 4–3 defeat against Al Hilal.

Only 10 minutes had passed. When the triangular contest between Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcolm and Aleksandar Mitrovic ended with a shot inside the area by the former Fulham scorer, that did not forgive Drake Callender’s clumsy stretch.

A few minutes after the first blow, the Arabs gave another strong blow. Abdullah Al Hamdan won from aboveRised brilliantly and beat the North American goalkeeper with a header, again in the second match of the duel.

It took 34 minutes for Inter Miami to get into the match. Julian Gressel appeared inside the area and fortunately, the rebound went to Suárez who was making his debut in the ‘Herons’ shirt.

David Ruiz orders response

Honduran David Ruiz was instrumental in Miami’s response in the match. in the second half, Cataracho suffered a foul inside the area, which, after being reviewed by VAR, whistler Edina Alves Batista allowed it to convert Messi into a goal in the 54th minute.

Only a minute later, Cataracho counterattacked and took a shot with his right foot to level the score. Martino decided it was time to rest Messi on 87 minutes, A situation which Malcolm used to deliver another blow to the people of Florida.