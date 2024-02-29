ETECSA recharge for the whole of February. Here’s the offer!

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has launched its new international recharge for the entire month of February, the so-called “month of love”. On this occasion, there is no specific time period of 15 days, as is usually the case, but an entire month. It will start from tomorrow and the offer will end on 29th February.

The state unit noted that this special international recharge offer gives you “everything you need”. With only 75.00 CUP, you get 14 GB data to browse any network, 75 minutes to talk and 80 text messages to communicate.

Please note: You will not see 75.00 cups in your main balance, only Data, Min and SMS bonuses.

This offer is not valid for top-ups made at MLC stores or MiTransfer Wallet USD account.

frequent questions

What are the benefits of “Reward with 14GB (All Networks) + 75 mins + 80 SMS” offer?

A/ This offer gives you the opportunity to get a bonus of 14GB (all networks) + 75 minutes + 80 SMS for every international recharge of 75.00 CUP from 1st to 29th February this year. This bonus lasts for 30 days from the time you receive your recharge. You will not receive the recharge value (75.00CUP) in your main balance.

When can I enjoy the “14GB (All Networks) + 75 mins + Bonus with 80 SMS” offer?

A/ You can enjoy this offer from February 1 to February 29, 2024: from 00:01 on February 1, 2024 – Cuba Time – until 23:59 on February 29, 2024 – Cuba Time.

ETECSA special offer for recharge in February

How are the bonuses of this offer activated (Data, Min and SMS?

A/ The bonuses on this offer are automatically activated when you receive a recharge.

How long can I use the data, min and SMS bonus?

A/You can use the Data, Min and SMS bonuses up to 30 days after receiving the last recharge, at 23:59 Cuban Time.

Can I browse any website with the data bonus of this offer?

A/Yes, you can browse any national or international website with the 14GB bonus (all networks, valid for 30 days) that this offer gives you. Remember that you are deducted for every MB you consume.



