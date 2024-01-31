Ibarcaza receives the ANOR Certificate of Healthy Organization for its commitment to the well-being of people in the organization

ibarcaja is First Spanish financial institution who receives the certificate For its Enor Healthy Organization Management System, within the framework of its commitment to health and safety at work, prevention of occupational risks, health promotion, financial health, well-being and sustainability of people, workers, their families and the community.

Yesterday, Victor Iglesias, CEO of Ibarcaza, chaired the event and at the event, David De Pastores, Director of Conformity Assessment at AENOR, presented the SIGOS certificate to Jose Ignacio Otto, Director of the People Area of ​​Ibarcaza.

As Iglesias said, “In Ibarcaja We are strongly committed to health Of every person working in our unit. This is, is and will remain one of the main management priorities of our People Area Management, as its current head, Nacho Otto, and his predecessor, Rodrigo Galán, who is also here today, know very well.

For this reason, the CEO of Ibarcaza has expressed “the pride of the entire organization to have achieved this milestone and to be the first Spanish financial entity”. Get the SIGOS Seal By reputed certification company Enor.

For his part, De Pastores said that “Society demands sustainable organizations, and sustainability does not just refer to environmental issues. Today Social commitments are perhaps most in demand And the certificate we award to Ibarcaza today reflects the organization’s commitment to this sector. With it, Ibarcaza can tell all its interlocutors that the well-being and health of its teams is a priority, and this can also be done with the support of the most valuable certification.

This recognition highlights all the initiatives that the Bank is taking in the above areas demonstrates your commitment With their continuous improvement. In this sense, Enor’s assessment has highlighted, among others, the commitment of the senior management of Ibarcaza, which is reflected in its Healthy Organization Declaration and its inclusion as a strategic project in the 2023 Challenge Plan; The health and well-being action plan to 2023 focuses on the needs identified in the previous diagnosis; low levels of absenteeism and accidents; environmental commitments; and 75% participation in employee experience surveys.

The delivery ceremony took place during the day in the Explora Space at the Bank’s headquarters in Zaragoza, jointly organized by Ibarcaja and the Government of Aragon. ‘Health of Valentine Companies’, The Second Vice President of the Government of Aragon and Minister of Economy, Employment and Industry, Mar Vaquero, and the Director General of Labor of the Government of Aragon, Jesús Divas, as well as representatives of major Aragonese companies such as Saica, BSH, Mor Prevention and Ibarcaza, who expressed their support for the adoption in their organizations. shared best practices with the aim of becoming healthier companies for the people who build them.

Successful Partnerships and Staff Satisfaction

is one of the various initiatives deployed in Ibarcaja’s 2023 Health and Wellness Action Plan great welcome By the people who make up the organization of the bank. Thus, 1,638 people of the Bank’s staff have participated in the various activities proposed during the year under this theme, which in total 3,060 shares. 94.25% of participants said the experience had strengthened their pride in working at Ibarcaja. Similarly, views on the We Are Healthy page on the intranet have increased to 8,617. This page contains information about all the health and wellness program activities for employees, news related to health, medical and lifestyle tips or recordings of webinars being conducted.