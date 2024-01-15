Even Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch can’t compete with the true strongest Avenger – it’s not Thor or Hulk

When fans debate who is the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several Godly Avengers are mentioned, including Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, and Thor. Of course, upon examining the physical features, fans may discover that the answer to this question isn’t as simple as they initially thought. In addition to brute force, magic, and energy blasts, there are other abilities that can give the hero an edge during battle.

Having said that, the MCU features Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, a superhero who, with the use of Pym Particles, can shrink to the size of an ant while retaining his normal strength and durability. This means he can overpower his opponents and deliver punches with the strength of a full-sized man. Needless to say, his shape-shifting ability gives him an extra edge in battle.

Even Hulk, Thor or Scarlet Witch can’t compete with Ant-Man in the MCU?

Hulk and Thor get captured on distant planet Sakaar in Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Ragnarok, Nevertheless, he had access to the Quinjet as the Hulk traveled on it after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) attempts to use the ‘Strongest Avenger’ login credentials to take control of the Quinjet, but is unable to do so. Later, Bruce Banner easily logs into control of the Quinjet.

The computer identifies Bruce as ‘the strongest Avenger’ against Thor, angering the latter to a noticeable extent. However, Thor would have been even more disappointed if he knew who he had actually lost to.

Subsequently, Marvel Comics’ Avengers #36 featured Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver being captured by Ixar, an evil alien conqueror who wanted to take over the planet by duplicating all of the Avengers’ powers. Almost caught in the action, the Avengers storm Ixar’s spaceship in search of their kidnapped comrades, but fall straight into his trap.

It appeared that there was no hope left and that Ixar would succeed in taking over the planet Earth when an army of androids attacked the Avengers. However, Ixar underestimates the power of Ant-Man, the ‘strongest Avenger’ who can save the Avengers from almost certain death. And, he proved to be an invaluable asset to the team.

By using what are known as Pym particles to grow or shrink, Ant-Man can transform from a nearly invisible superhero to an incredibly huge one. And, even going with a popular mcu theory, most people would argue in favor of Thor or Hulk, but there’s something about Ant-Man that trumps them all. Actually, ‘Pim particles’ are at work.

What about Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch?

However, due to Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) status as an Avenger continuing, she is currently in doubt about becoming a villain. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, His status as the mightiest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is undisputed.

Since Wanda has lost her partner and their children, she is effectively useless, making her even more dangerous than an all-powerful, multi-faceted figure like Doctor Strange.

Thus, the power of Wanda Maximoff is evident. wandavision Season finale, independent of individual storylines. His power exceeds even that of the Sorcerer Supreme, as Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness confirms (via collider,

“Did you know there is an entire chapter dedicated to you in the Darkhold? That is the book of the cursed. The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. He has no covenant, he has no need of incantations. Your power is more successful than the power of the Supreme Magician. It is your destiny to destroy the world.”

However, let’s face it, sometimes it’s the underdog who proves that size doesn’t matter when you have a great desire to do good. Ant-Man may be small in stature, but he is mighty in spirit, which sets him apart as the strongest Avenger in the MCU.

Stream wandavision , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania On Disney+.