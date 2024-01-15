Netanyahu says they will discuss next steps in hostage talks

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the next steps in hostage talks and operational plans for Rafah would be discussed.

in a post on

“So I have sent a delegation to Paris and tonight we will discuss the next steps in negotiations,” Netanyahu said.

Israel’s head of national security Tzachi Hanegbi said: “In a few hours, the Prime Minister and the War Cabinet will receive a report. The qualified members who were in Paris returned. He proposed a meeting so they could report, Which means those who feel that they did not return empty handed.

Speaking to Israeli media, Hanegbi said that “with the tone I have been hearing in the last few hours, it would be possible to move forward.”

Hamas has not yet made any public comments on the Paris talks.

Netanyahu also said in his message that “operational plans” for Rafah would be discussed soon. He reported that “early in the week he will convene the Cabinet to approve operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population there.”

Netanyahu declared, “Only a combination of military pressure and concrete negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the achievement of all the objectives of the war.”