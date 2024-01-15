Elon Musk intervenes after a bakery in California complained about canceled Tesla orders

billionaire Elon Musk has promised to “do things right” with the bakery California After his company Tesla backed out from the order whose owner suffered a loss of thousands of dollars.

“I just found out about this. Will fix things with the bakery,” Musk said on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a story about the canceled order.

Vohangi Rasetarinera is the owner of to give foot nearby Willow Glen of San Jose, California. Each cake is carefully assembled by hand in small batches. Despite this, the bakery has managed to collect orders for large corporations such as Apple, Google and Intuit.

on the day of On Valentine’s Day, the bakery received a last-minute order request from Tesla: 2,000 cakes, half to be delivered on Tuesday and half on Thursday. Raseterinera said he agreed. But then the wait for Tesla’s payment began.

Raseterinera says he contacted the company again and sent invoices to multiple people multiple times. Finally at 9 pm on Thursday night he got a call from Tesla. The company apologized for the delay in payment and asked to double the order to 4 thousand cakes.





“So I contacted my staff and they said, ‘Yes, we can work Saturday, Sunday and Monday.’ We can make that. No problem,'” Raseterinera recalls.

She says she sent Tesla A revised invoice and still not received payment. He contacted them several times and eventually received a reply via text message.

“Sorry to bother you again, but I’m a small business. I don’t have the luxury of infinite resources, so I really need to pay to have my employees insured. I got a message that said Went, ‘Hey, I’m very sorry, I don’t think we need this order anymore,'” Raseterinera said.

Rasetarinera had rejected other requests and had already purchased the resources. After posting it on social media, he said Tesla noticed him and contacted him.

“They said they want to fix it with me and offered me two shows on March 6 and 7, but I’m still waiting for confirmation,” he said. “If they want to fix things, I’ll give them a chance to do that.”

The bakery has a cancellation policy, but since Tesla had not yet paid him, there was no way to recoup the expenses.