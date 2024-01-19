“Every time we learn something our brain rewards us with feelings of happiness and well-being.”

Is it possible to change our brain? Can we educate and re-educate him? Brain It is the organ of thought, where all our behavior is managed. We Allows you to acquire new knowledge and experiences and give them meaning, especially emotional, which modifies our attitude and relationship towards the environment and ourselves. But our mind and brain They are not stable, May they always continue to grow and expand horizons.

This is how he explains to us in his new book educate your brain (Editorial Grijalbo), David Bueno, Doctor in Biology and expert in Neuroeducation and author of several successful books, such as teenage brainWhich was awarded the 2023 Zimbelli Prize in Italy.

,“The only one who is old is the one who does not want to learn,” is the phrase your grandparents used to repeat. That’s how you express it in your new book. Can we continue learning into adulthood and old age? What obstacles does our brain face in these stages?
-Of course, in adulthood and old age, we can continue to learn until we develop neurodegenerative disease. So this is a serious obstacle for our brain. Still, it is not as easy as childhood and youth; We learn because the brain is plastic, because it is flexible, because it is making new neural connections.

